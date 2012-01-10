‘Tree of Life,’ Pitt, Streep win with Denver critics

“The Descendants” may have led the way with the Denver Film Critics Society’s nominations, but it was “The Tree of Life” that won the big prize. Still, Alexander Payne’s film won a field-leading three awards, for Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Ensemble. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Best Director: (tie) Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life,” Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Best Actor: Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Actress: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Screenplay: “The Descendants”

Best Original Score: “The Artist”

Best Ensemble: “The Descendants”

Best Breakout Star: Jessica Chastain

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Best Documentary: “Page One: Inside The New York Times”

Remember to keep track of the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.

For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!