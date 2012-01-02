‘Tree of Life,’ Fassbender, Swinton win with Online critics

After releasing quite the agreeable slate of nominees last week, the Online Film Critics Society has awarded “The Tree of Life” its 2011 Best Picture prize. The film won five awards in total. Previously announced special awards go to Jessica Chastain and Martin Scorsese. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”
Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Editing: “The Tree of Life”
Best Animate Feature: “Rango”
Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
Best Film Not in the English Language: “A Separation”
Special Award:Jessica Chastain (breakout performer of the year)
Special Award: Martin Scorsese (in honor of his work and dedication to the pursuit of film preservation)
:^D Go Fassbender Go!!! LOL – in all seriousness that is a nice group of winners (Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy for best adapted screenplay? – uh, YES PLEASE!) and I hope that every little bit helps for building buzz for some of the more outside the box people/films (Swinton, Malick, Fassbender, etc.)
I was SO happy to see Fassy had won!!!
Special Award: Michael Fassbender’s Fassmember ;)
I see what you did there ;^P He deserves recognition just for being fearless and going balls out imho. I just don’t think they could not nominate him at this point, but we shall see…
Excellent work, OFCS.
But I do wish Cave of Forgotten Dreams would stop winning all these documentary awards. If Herzog’s name weren’t attached, no one would give it a second look.
Co-sign.
It’s a great list of winners. Fassbender and Swinton deserve to be well ahead of their respective races this year.
I have seen about zero docs this year. Not usual. But I feel like my first one should be CAVE because of all the awards…but you guys keep saying otherwise. What doc should I seek out first?
Happy happy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy won Adapted Screenplay.
Yeah, I have prob only seen 2 docs, as well. Really need to catch up. Tabloid is on the way for me (netflix)
I liked Tabloid a lot – that was a case of the main story subject just writing itself and how it got from point A to point B will make your head spin (and cause you to laugh hysterically – at least it did for me.)
cool, looking forward to it