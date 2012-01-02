‘Tree of Life,’ Fassbender, Swinton win with Online critics

After releasing quite the agreeable slate of nominees last week, the Online Film Critics Society has awarded “The Tree of Life” its 2011 Best Picture prize. The film won five awards in total. Previously announced special awards go to Jessica Chastain and Martin Scorsese. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Best Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Editing: “The Tree of Life”

Best Animate Feature: “Rango”

Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

Best Film Not in the English Language: “A Separation”

Special Award:Jessica Chastain (breakout performer of the year)

Special Award: Martin Scorsese (in honor of his work and dedication to the pursuit of film preservation)

