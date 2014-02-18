Trent Reznor talks Grammys aftermath, new reissue and David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’

Trent Reznor is moving on from the Grammy debacle , but not before saying a few final words about why “it was just insulting.”

The Nine Inch Nails frontman spoke to New Zealand’s 3 News about his cut-off Grammy performance with Queens of the Stone Age, Dave Grohl and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, plus revealed details on a new reissue of “The Fragile” and scoring David Fincher”s new film “Gone Girl.” Below, watch a preview of NIN”s “Austin City Limits” appearance, which airs April 5 on PBS.

Both Reznor and Queens of the Stone Age”s Josh Homme have publicly condemned the Grammys for interrupting their closing number with messages from the show”s sponsors.

In the new interview, Reznor summed up the Grammys as “an utter waste of time.” He said he and Homme talked at length about whether to participate, adding that he had never attended or fully watched the ceremony in years past, but they decided to “roll the dice and go into it with the best intentions.”

Reznor and the other artists performing didn”t realize what had happened until his collaborator Rob Sheridan explained, “They cut this thing off in the middle and put a Delta commercial on.” Reflecting on the experience, Reznor said he will never return to the show: “…would I ever – in any situation – ever consider possibly patronizing that event in any form? Absolutely not.”

Before Nine Inch Nails tours Japan, Australia, Latin America and Europe this spring, Reznor is putting the finishing touches on mixing a reissue of the band”s 1999 album “The Fragile,” for which he said he”s found about 40 unreleased demos.

He”s also working alongside collaborator Atticus Ross on the film score for David Fincher”s latest movie, an adaptation of the best-selling novel “Gone Girl.” The three previously worked together on “The Social Network” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Reznor said the music for “Gone Girl” is both “mellow” and “noisy.”