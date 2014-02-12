Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme is not a fan of Imagine Dragons or the Grammys

If you were wondering whether Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme shares Trent Reznor”s anger about their Grammy performance being cut short, we now know the answer is yes. On top of that, Homme is clearly pissed that Imagine Dragons beat out his band for Best Rock Performance. Watch him vent in the video below, shot during a gig at Houston’s Bayou Music Center.
For a little background, Queens Of The Stone Age, Reznor, Dave Grohl and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham closed the Grammy Awards with a medley of “Copy Of A” (Nine Inch Nails) and “My God Is The Sun” (Queens Of The Stone Age), the latter of which was interrupted by information about the show’s sponsors. Immediately following the performance, Reznor tweeted this message to the Grammys: “Music’s biggest night…to be disrespected. A heartfelt F*CK YOU guys.”
Homme summed up his feelings by saying: “You know, f*ck everything, f*ck the man, f*ck Imagine Dragons, f*ck the Grammys, f*ck all this shit.
Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt bad, but was unable to avoid cutting them off. “I’m sorry he [Reznor] was upset,” Ehrlich said. “I was really thrilled we were finally getting him on the Grammys. I did tell them we”d take it as long as we could. The number was about five, six minutes long, and we got to within a minute twenty of the end. We got as close as we could possibly get.”
Do you think and Homme and Reznor have a right to be mad?
I like how Ehrilch acts as if he it was simply out of it his hands to include the entire performance, when he’s the one that makes the decision. That said, Reznor has always been pretty whiny, hasn’t he?
No actually, Trent has always been passionate and measured and aware that he isn’t the greatest man alive. If you could see him as whiny I’d like to know why.
Being aware that you aren’t the greatest musician or man alive is not the same thing as wanting to always get your way. Having said that, I actually agree with him here. I just think he goes about expressing his displeasure in the wrong way. And he has done so in the past. Also, to insult the winner simply because you didn’t win is just childish.
I think Josh was mostly upset because he got cut off in the middle of his performance. Can’t say I blame him for a little bitterness. Being treated as if his act wasn’t important because he wasn’t a major winner.
Yeah, I can understand that. But in the producers defense, he did warn him that it might happen (at least he said that; it of course may not be true).
That’s true, but i feel like he could’ve stretched it a little. Then again I wasn’t there I didn’t hear the conversations. All I have are my bitter assumptions.
Seriously though, Imagine Dragons is such an uninspired mediocre rock band. Best rock act in a year where NIN, QOTSA, Depeche mode, and David Bowie all put out great albums. I know it’s all opinion based, but I’m feeling the need to vent and be a bitter twat right now.
I wouldn’t even call Imagine Dragons a rock band. They’re a pop band and a crap pop band. Calling them rock is an insult. I was offended by what happened to NIN & QOSTA at the Grammys. It was the only reason why I wanted to watch it and it only build up the rage I was feeling that night when I was already upset over the fact that Daniel Bryan wasn’t able to compete in the Royal Rumble match where the WWE let Blah-tista win the match.