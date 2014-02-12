Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme is not a fan of Imagine Dragons or the Grammys

If you were wondering whether Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme shares Trent Reznor”s anger about their Grammy performance being cut short, we now know the answer is yes. On top of that, Homme is clearly pissed that Imagine Dragons beat out his band for Best Rock Performance. Watch him vent in the video below, shot during a gig at Houston’s Bayou Music Center.
For a little background, Queens Of The Stone Age, Reznor, Dave Grohl and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham closed the Grammy Awards with a medley of “Copy Of A” (Nine Inch Nails) and “My God Is The Sun” (Queens Of The Stone Age), the latter of which was interrupted by information about the show’s sponsors. Immediately following the performance, Reznor tweeted this message to the Grammys: “Music’s biggest night…to be disrespected. A heartfelt F*CK YOU guys.”  
Homme summed up his feelings by saying: “You know, f*ck everything, f*ck the man, f*ck Imagine Dragons, f*ck the Grammys, f*ck all this shit.
Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt bad, but was unable to avoid cutting them off. “I’m sorry he [Reznor] was upset,” Ehrlich said. “I was really thrilled we were finally getting him on the Grammys. I did tell them we”d take it as long as we could. The number was about five, six minutes long, and we got to within a minute twenty of the end. We got as close as we could possibly get.”
Do you think and Homme and Reznor have a right to be mad?

