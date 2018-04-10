AMC

In an exit interview following Simon’s death at the hands of Negan (literally), The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg said certain toxic fans of the show make him “f*cking sick.” AMC’s zombie series has a passionate viewership, but that passion works both ways. It leads to fun discussions and theories, but also to Josh McDermitt (Eugene) quitting social media after receiving death threats and Alanna Masterson (Tara) imploring body shamers to “grow the f*ck up.”

Ogg was equally vulgar when discussing “disgusting” online trolls.

“It makes me sick that these trolls and these people can say stuff, because, again, the social anonymity of it is what allows people somehow the right to just say whatever the f*ck they want,” the actor said. “Don’t just hide behind this anonymity and say whatever you want. That sh*t pisses me off.”

Ogg continued, “It does affect you, but you have to quickly go, it’s bottom feeders, right? It’s catfish. It’s people that are eating the f*cking sh*t out of the hippo tank, and that’s how you’re spending your time? It’s sad… That’s why Alanna’s post was so beautiful, because f*ck off. But how does he really feel?

The Better Call Saul guest star also noticed how much McDermitt is better off since leaving Twitter. “He’s happier and in a better place than ever now,” he said, and that “his energy, and I made the point of saying this to him, is different.” There’s the one plus from a zombie apocalypse: no social media.

