Chekhov's Malfunctioning Bullet And Other Takeaways From This Week's 'The Walking Dead'

04.09.18

The Walking Dead has typically been able to begin and end seasons well — it’s the middle episodes that are often problematic — and season eight is no different. The penultimate episode of the season, “Worth,” did everything a good penultimate episode should do, namely wrap up any lingering side stories and set up the final showdown. Director Michael Slovis — a cinematographer and director on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — did just that, delivering one of the more intense episodes in a season of up-and-down installments.

The key to this week’s episode turned out being the mystery passenger Negan picked up at the end of last week’s episode. Most viewers pieced together that it was either Gregory or Laura, so we know enough in “Worth” to understand that one of those two will be working with Negan and against either Simon or Dwight.

After Rick reads his letter from Carl, the episode kicks off with a conversation between Simon and Gregory, falsely leaving viewers with the sense that Gregory had been the passenger and that he knows something that Simon does not during their conversation. Gregory, uncharacteristically courageous, doesn’t back down from Simon’s threats, leaving us to believe that Negan has his back. When Simon’s threats evolve into an alliance with Gregory, we are left with the uneasy feeling that Gregory is working against Simon on behalf of Negan as part of a longer con. The con, it turns out, is much longer than most could have anticipated.

With viewers under the impression that Gregory is Negan’s inside man, we let our guards down and briefly forget about Laura, though Negan’s exchanges with Dwight nevertheless continue to feel loaded and uneasy. When Simon approaches Dwight about forming an alliance with him against Negan, Dwight agrees hesitantly, but then he rats Simon out to Negan. Negan, in turn, plays Dwight perfectly, using him to lure out his enemies within the Savior camp so that he can kill them. “Why?” Simon asks Dwight, trying to understand why Dwight sold him out. “He’d win,” Dwight says with resignation. Dwight is not wrong.

