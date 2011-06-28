Watch: Drake drop official video for ‘Marvin’s Room’

What is it with tough guys these days? Yesterday Eminem succumbed to his jealousy and shot himself over a girl in the “Space Bound” video, and today Drake — ever-suffering from his short-lived fame — drinks himself stupid and drunk-dials a taken lady he lusts after.

I haven’t tried to hide my wariness of Drake, and I still contend dude’s acclaim is unearned thus far. I think that this new video and track “Marvin’s Room” is another example, why we should just give pretty Young Money a pass, particularly on lyrics.

But the cheap clip is, appropriately, dark, and is “heavy” as the singer and MC contends with the weight of love, lust and power balance between man and woman. How? Drunk dialing. It’s the great leveler of playing fields. Lady Antebellum’s inebriated yearnings from “Need You Now” earned them awards and fan loyalty, but scratched an itch that so many singles suffer. This emo crap may just fly.

And Drake hopes it does, even if his label Universal doesn’t. Not yet anyway. After this track and “Dream Money Can Buy” were released by Drizzy into the ether, the major label started pulling the clips and streams. “Universal needs to stop taking my f*cking songs down,” Drake recently Tweeted. “I am doing this for the people not for your label.”

Welcome to the club. Nas, will you show him his seat?

Meanwhile, here is a remix Chris Brown did of “Marvin’s Room,” also released early this morning. It’s from the point of view of the guy whose girl Drake is trying to steal. I cannot be bothered by Brown — another recent coat-tailer — today, like most days.

Drake ~ Marvins Room (Official Video) from OctobersVeryOwn on Vimeo.