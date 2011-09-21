Watch: Nirvana tear through ‘Territorial Pissings’ in clip from ‘Nevermind’ boxset

With the 20th-anniversary re-release of “Nevermind” arriving next week, Nirvana fans are getting another peek at what the box set has to offer.

The deluxe edition “Nevermind” boxset celebrates Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl’s landmark album with a multi-disc set that includes a number of unreleased tracks (listen to three of them here), and a DVD and audio recording of a previously unreleased live performance by the trio at Seattle”s Paramount Theatre on Halloween in 1991.

You can watch them perform the blistering “Territorial Pissings” from that show below:

The re-issue is also available in a stripped-down 2-CD set. Both feature the original album, b-sides, the Smart Studio sessions and the band’s BBC radio sessions. The live recordings, along with the Devonshire mixes and a handful of videos, are only available in the deluxe version.

The “Nevermind” re-issues will be released 9/27 via Universal. To date, the album has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.