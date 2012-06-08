Weekend Watch: ‘Prometheus’ in theaters, ‘John Carter’ and ‘The Sting’ on Blu

You’ve got a lot of options for what to watch and how, and we want to help you plan your weekend with a new column where we’ll highlight three things you can see in theaters, three things you’ll find streaming, and three titles new to home video. Appropriately enough, we call this The Weekend Watch.
For many genre fans, today must feel like Christmas. After all, the frenzy that has accompanied every stage of production for Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” is probably the most enthusiasm I’ve seen to one of his films pre-release in quite a while. That’s not the only new film in theaters this weekend, depending on where you live, but it’s certainly the highest profile title. If you decide to sit out opening weekend, there’s plenty to discuss on the streaming and home video fronts.
IN THEATERS TODAY
“Prometheus”
My initial review for the film is up already, and I’m going to take the unusual measure of writing a second post-release piece that I’ll post Monday, replete with spoilers, so we can dig in and really discuss what we think of the film. For now, even if I have some issues with the film, I can’t imagine telling another film fan not to check it out theatrically. I’m going to the Rave, a giant IMAX 3D screen, for my second viewing, and if nothing else, I look forward to feeling like I’m going to fall through the frame into the amazing world that Ridley Scott and his team have built for us with this movie.
“Paul Williams Still Alive”
I reviewed this out of Toronto last year, and I’m a fan. Paul Williams is, in general, underrated these days, and while Stephen Kessler’s film might drive some people a little crazy with just how much of it is focused on Kessler instead of Williams, I do think it ultimately manages to offer up an intimate portrait of this show-business survivor, and it makes one hell of a case for how great his music is.
“Safety Not Guaranteed”
I’ll have my review for this one later today, but the short version is that this is one seriously charming movie. Aubrey Plaza and Jake Johnson both shine here in comic performances that make full use of their particular personalities, and Mark Duplass continues in his quest to be in 93% of all films made with a winning performance as a possible nutbag.
ALSO NEW IN THEATERS THIS WEEK: “Dark Horse,” “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding,” “Bel Ami,” “Lola Versus,” “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”
ON STREAMING THIS WEEK
“The Rum Diary” (Netflix)
If you didn’t see Bruce Robinson’s adaptation of the Hunter S. Thompson novel in the theaters, it’s worth catching up with. It’s a strange movie, part unofficial remake of Robinson’s “Withnail & I,” part adaptation of the Thompson book, part Thompson biopic, all of it mashed up into something that works in fits and starts. Taken as the origin story for “Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas,” it’s sort of fascinating to watch Depp developing into the Dr. Gonzo we know as the icon now, and the film seems to be at its best when it is most aimless, simply soaking up a time and place that no longer exists.
“Wanderlust: Bizarro Cut”
The Blu-ray for this movie also contains this so-called “Bizarro Cut,” which David Wain built out of alternate takes and longer versions of scenes, and it’s a really interesting exercise in how many different versions of one film can be built out of what a director captures on the set. I think the Bizarro Cut is more randomly silly and enjoyable in some ways, but it’s certainly not the version you release as the finished product.
“And Everything Is Going Fine”
This documentary look at the life and work of Spalding Gray is a tremendous tribute to a wonderful talent. Steven Soderbergh doesn’t shoot any new footage, instead choosing to use all of Gray’s filmed monologues to tell the story. Gray had a longtime struggle with depression, and even as he grappled with it, he continued to transform his life into art, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that Soderbergh celebrates here in fitting style.
ALSO NEW ON STREAMING THIS WEEK: Netflix Instant – “Collapse,” “Smash His Camera,” “Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie,” “Another Happy Day,” “The Big Uneasy,” “Detective Dee and the Mystery Of The Phantom Flame,” “The Escape Artist,” “Hammett,” “Nude Nuns with Big Guns” Amazon Instant – “Bobby Fischer Against The World,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Act Of Valor,” “Cat Run,” “John Carter,” “Machine Gun Preacher,” “Big Miracle,” “Bad Ass,” “Safe House,” “Lawrence Of Arabia (Restored Edition)”
ON HOME VIDEO THIS WEEK
“The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection”
Columbia has been putting out the Three Stooges shorts in smaller collections for the last few years, but this is the box set we’ve been waiting for, every single Stooges short together, as well as the feature films “Rockin’ In The Rockies” and “Have Rocket – Will Travel” and a fistful of solo shorts from the various Stooges. It’s an amazing collection of material, and they’ve restored the films so well that it’s hard to believe these films are 80 years old in some cases. My boys got bit by the bug earlier this year, so I’m willing to bet they spend the rest of the year chipping away at this collection little by little.
“John Carter”
Unfairly maligned by people who only judge movies by the money they earn, Andrew Stanton’s adaptation of the classic Edgar Rice Burroughs pulp science-fiction story has energy and charm and a real sense of adventure. It looks spectacular on Blu-ray, too, and there is a nice assortment of extra features to help explain how they adapted the stories and how they created the world of Barsoom.
“The Sting”
Pure pleasure. Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and George Roy Hill were coming off of the monster hit “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” when they reteamed for this story about con artists in the ’30s. It is David Ward’s ingenious script that really brings this all together and gives the great supporting cast plenty of room to play. The Blu-ray edition, part of Universal’s 100th anniversary, is spectacular to look at, and it’s always nice to revisit a film as beloved as this one and see that it absolutely holds up.
ALSO NEW TO HOME VIDEO THIS WEEK: “Bad Ass,” “Carry On Double Feature, Vol 4,” “Carry On Double Feature, Vol 5,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Eighth Season,” “Act Of Valor,” “Earthquake,” “Falling Skies: The Complete First Season,” “How To Live Forever,” “John Mellencamp: It’s About You,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Safe House,” “Breaking Bad: The Complete Fourth Season,” “Cocktail,” “The Color Of Money,” “Erin Brokovich,” “The Grapes Of Wrath,” “Hoosiers,” “Scent of A Woman,” “Sea Of Love,” “Smokey & The Bandit,” “The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series”
Some zero-spoilers comments on Prometheus – just saw it today. It’s easily the best thing Ridley Scott has done in the last ten years. The thing to expect is a slightly pulpy B-movie given A-movie treatment. Many of its ideas and characters are thin, but it succeeds completely in putting you in another world. Its pictures are overwhelming and state of the art – richer and more subtle than Avatar – must be seen in 3D on the best possible screen. Should get plenty of repeat business just for the eye candy.
This is a much better film than other pre/sequel junk like IJ 4 and Phantom Menace and marginally better than Sunshine and other recent middle-tier SF. Some of the bad reaction online suggests to me that people are not giving it much thought, which is a problem if it means that more has to be spelled out. This is already a much more literal and far-fetched story than Scott’s other two SF movies. It’s clear that some smart people have agonised about how to make it hang together, but there are still missteps. If you walk out just before the final scene you’ll miss the worst one.
I’m just curious how a Blu-Ray alternate cut gets in the “streaming” section. Didn’t know people were streaming Blu-Rays these days…
Looking forward to your apology and explaining how all of us are to dumb too “get it”.
Sure the film was pretty to look at. But remember things like “story”, “characters”, “plot”?
This talkback reply from darkhorizons.com says it best.
By: Weyland Smithers •18 hours ago •
Prometheus is a hilarious comedy in the tradition of “Spaceballs” and “Men in Black” about a motley crew of forgetful, scaredy-cat scientists who go into space and try to find their alien creator. They find maps in caves that are their invitation, but this turns out to be a hilarious trick, like a mousetrap for retards.
The first scene is a giant, german-looking albino steroid guy who drinks some coffee out of an ashtray and gets sick and falls in the waterfall. Special effects reveal that he has little, tiny ladders in his blood called D&A. This guy looks like a member of the Blue Man Group, except White. There is a UFO flying overhead that is never seen or mentioned ever again in the movie. Just one of the many pranks that the writers and director have put in the movie to trick you with.
Next we meet these two very forgetful and silly scientists and they get to go into space on a beautiful ship. It is taken care of by a gay robot who does stuff like dye his hair and dress up like Robocop with a colander on his head to entertain himself. If C3PO had a human face, he would be this guy. All of the silly bungling scientists wake up from hyper-sleep in time to watch a hilarious hologram of a guy in an “old man” mask that looks like the Emperor from Return of the Jedi. I think he is wearing the old guy mask to get some laughs from the wacky scientists, but no one notices it. There is another funny guy with unconventional hair and tattoos who is really mean to everyone – that’s so true! Guys that look like that are always dicks!
The spaceship starts to land on the planet, and as luck would have it, lands exactly near the alien castle on the very first try without even looking around too much – another hilarious example of serendipity! These guys are so lucky and fun to watch! The crazy scientists go into the alien castle and two of the guys get so scared that they decide to go back to the ship and get lost, even though they have flying superballs that make 3D maps of everything. Those two bungling doofuses! They are like “Dumb & Dumber” or “Abott & Costello”. The rest of the gang finds more poisonous coffee and somehow the gay robot steals a whole pot of it without anyone noticing. He’s such a Sneaky-Pete!
Everyone has to go back to the ship at the last minute because the Captian pranks them and waits until a violent storm is nearby before telling them about it! Haha! This guy is great! The two bungling idiot scientists get stuck in the castle and decide to goof-off all night. They try to pet a space cobra that lives in the poisonous coffee, but it kills them, which I think is what ALL cobras wish to do, space or no. Meanwhile, back on the ship, the gay robot does a HILARIOUS prank on the whiny scientist who wears a hipster scarf. He puts a little poisonous coffee in this jerk’s drink and gives him pink eye and diarrhea (probably). Haha! That’s like a whoopee cushion x100! Luckily the scientist has enough health left to hump his forgetful girlfriend one last time before he is all the way super-sick from the bad coffee. As one last prank to his fellow scientists, he suits up and goes back to the castle with them, even though he secretly knows he is very, very sick. Haha. What an inconvenience to the rest of the group – the ulimate prank!
The mean lady burns him later. The forgetful scientist gets pregnant with a white octopus and has to take it out using Michael Jackson’s special oxygen bed. Now here is where the movie gets really hialrious, because she TOTALLY forgets that the alien squid is in there and just leaves to go do some errands! HAHAHA! It turns out that the funny guy in the old man mask is really hiding on the ship and he does some funny slapstick “old man walking” with a cane! I love it!
Everyone goes back to the alien castle for yet a THIRD time, this time to prank the space jockey who lives there. This guy is trying to take a nap, but they keep buggin him! Man, I hate that too! Anyway, they wake him up and start yelling at him, but he is SUPER cranky and kills everybody really fast, exactly the way I would have done it. The funny guy in the old man mask gets a GIANT bump on his head, just like on Bugs Bunny when someone gets an anvil dropped on them! Just another hilarious example of the comedy stylings of Ridley Scott. Luckily, without too much trouble the forgetful scientist sneaks away and easily convinces the funny captain to crash his ship into the space jockey’s ship so he can’t prank everyone on earth with the old “poison coffee routine.” The mean lady gets crushed because the alien ship starts to roll like a big wagon wheel and she runs DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF ITS PATH for big laughs from the audience. Classic slapstick.
Now here is where the set-up with the very, very forgetful scientist girl really pays off with BIG LAUGHS. She goes back to Michael Jackson’s bed area and it turns out that the alien squid that she forget to throw in the garbage is now HUGE! This part reminded me of the hilarious movie “Men in Black” where Will Smith gets alien tentacles wrapped around him and screams in a high-pitched voice! Classic Sci-Fi comedy moments all around! Anyway, the forgetful scientist tricks the cranky nap-albino to go near the giant squid, and guess what? It gets him good so she can get away once again with plenty of luck on her side. Amazing!
The movie ends when the forgetful scientist makes friends with the gay robot head that killed her boyfriend and wanted to do the same to her, but hey – let bygones be bygones. Forgive and forget. They sail off together in another ship to go have more zany, whacky space-comedy adventures together! Hooray!
Oh, but wait! At the very, very, very end, an alien hatches out of the cranky nap-guy’s belly and spits out its dentures! I wish the funny guy in the old man mask had done that too! I can’t wait to see this one again this weekend. I think there are many, many, many other jokes and riddles that were never explained or that I missed while I was laughing at the other stuff. Intentional plot holes are the ultimate prank on the audience. It’s like the whole movie just gave you two middle fingers with simultaneous fart noises.
Ten out of ten stars! See this one with your little kids!