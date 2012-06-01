Review: Ridley Scott’s ‘Prometheus’ reaches for greatness but comes up short

At this point, the “Alien” series has managed to survive well past any expiration date I would have imagined possible. The framework of the series has been bent and twisted and reshaped to accommodate several different styles and voices. There is nothing about the series that I still consider sacred or off-limits, no single definition of what makes an “Alien” film. For each new filmmaker, the series seems like a blank slate, a box of toys they can play with any way they choose.
While I haven’t been a big fan of many of Ridley Scott’s latest films, the idea of him finally returning to this world that he defined in the first place was an exciting one, and I’ve been intensely curious about “Prometheus” since the film was first announced. I’ll admit that the constant game of “is it a prequel or isn’t it?” has worn on me, though, eroding much of my enthusiasm simply because I hate it when people play coy about things. I’d rather hear nothing at all about a film than spend a year hearing the same cryptically worded quote over and over, especially since it has seemed transparently obvious since we first started seeing stills and footage that this is definitely connected directly to the first film in the series.
My own curiosity has been nothing compared to the voracious appetite for any hint of news about the film that I’ve seen from readers not only of our site but any site covering it. At least for genre nerds, “Prometheus” seemed to be one of the films that had been pre-ordained as a heavy hitter for this summer, and the expectations people seem to have for it are almost too much for any film to meet. I would advise anyone who is worked up to a frenzy right now to temper those expectations. You’ll be happier if you do, and it may help you see “Prometheus” clearly.
First and foremost, the film is a remarkable technical accomplishment, and Ridley Scott’s use of 3D photography is amazing. Deep and immersive, with one of the most stunningly-realized science-fiction settings I’ve ever seen, “Prometheus” is eye candy of the highest order. The films is packed with imagery that is haunting and gorgeous, and the way Scott brings the technology of the future to life is so convincing that I found myself wondering when I can get my hands on viewing screens or user interfaces like the ones we see here.
On a story level, the film is more of a mixed-bag, and this is where I think the great debates about the movie are going to be centered. There is real ambition to what Scott has done here with screenwriters Jon Spaihts and Damon Lindelof, and I admire that they’ve tried to make a science-fiction movie about ideas. The biggest problem, oddly, is the thing that got them the greenlight in the first place. If this film wasn’t burdened with having to serve as a prequel to the “Alien” series, it would be much stronger overall.
The film certainly starts well. The opening sequence, accomplished completely without dialogue, suggests the origins of our species and implies our place in a larger universe, doing so with strikingly composed and startling images. We then jump forward in time to the near-future, when Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and her partner Dr. Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green) discover a cave painting that is the final piece in a puzzle they’ve been chasing, one last clue to what they believe is proof of extraterrestrial contact with ancient man. Shaw sees the images as an invitation for mankind to travel to what she believes is the place we were created. It is an act of faith for her, and her work convinces gazillonaire Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce) to fund an expedition.
Considering the scale of much of the imagery, “Prometheus” is actually a fairly claustrophobic narrative. The crew of the Prometheus lands on the planet that Shaw has led them to, they explore, some bad things happen, and there’s a big finish. It’s all handled in a very linear fashion, and I think people will be surprised when they realize that, all the bells and whistles aside, “Prometheus” is basically just a monster movie with a very slow burn. There are big questions about faith and mankind’s purpose and the origin of our species that are hinted at and flirted with, but given the choice to go with a scare or dig deeper, “Prometheus” goes for the scare every time. The last act of the film in particular piles on some crazy images and ideas, and Scott stages all of it well. But when you take the time to set up a film as an exploration of ideas and questions of a spiritual nature, it feels like a misfire when things basically devolve into a very well-crafted haunted house.
I must confess that I simply don’t get Noomi Rapace. I’ve seen all three of the films where she played Lisbeth Salander, I saw her in the “Sherlock Holmes” sequel, and now I’ve seen her here, and I just don’t get it. She is one of those performers who always feels like they are delivering lines to me. I don’t get any sense of real inner life from her. It doesn’t help that she’s playing opposite Michael Fassbender here, whose David 8 character easily steals the entire film. Just as much as the “Alien” series is about giant weird creepy xenomorph monsters, it is also about the milk-bleeding synthetic human androids that show up in every film, and Fassbender makes David 8 unforgettable. There are so many fine touches to his work that any time the film is focused on something he’s not involved in, it feels like some of the energy dissipates.
Charlize Theron actually seems even less human here than in “Snow White and the Hunstman,” and her Meredith Vickers has a private agenda that is fairly anti-climactic once actually revealed. It’s a non-starter of a role, and I feel like if she’d been excised completely, you’d have the exact same film, never a good sign. Idris Elba has an underwritten role as the ship’s captain, but he takes the little details and makes them all count, creating a warm sympathetic presence with minimal screen time. Beyond them, the cast quickly grows indistinguishable, with many of the background scientists and crew members never given a name or a personality.
Having said all of that, I still found much to like about the movie. It is an astonishing experience to sit through, taking in the world designed by Arthur Max, bathing in the crystal-clear 3D photography by Dariusz Wolski. Even with my narrative issues, I plan to see this again at the IMAX 3D theater at the Rave here in LA, and I look forward to exploring every corner of what Scott and his collaborators have built. There are some very effective sequences in the film, and Rapace has a scene in the second half of the movie that is harrowing, brilliantly conceived, and instantly iconic. It is one of those movie moments that people will talk about all summer, and for good reason.
I think my biggest problems with the film come from a mindset that is simply standard operating procedure for Hollywood these days. First, this is clearly meant to kick-start a new series of films, and the way the movie ends is such a half-hearted cliffhanger, a sort of half-measure, that it fails to satisfy, and by design. Second, because it is a prequel, the ticking clock that the film uses to ratchet up tension in the film’s climax doesn’t work. We know it can’t happen. We’ve seen the other movies. There’s no way it plays out as they suggest, and so there is no real tension. It is a problem that every prequel has, and “Prometheus” doesn’t manage to figure out a way around the issue. I’m tired of movies being treated like TV shows, where each film is just a set-up for the one that follows. At some point, I’d rather just see a complete story, well-told, without a game plan in place for more movies. I understand that for Ridley Scott to get the film greenlit, it needed to be connected to a property that Fox could exploit, but a good business decision is not automatically a good creative decision, and in this case, the thing that got the movie made is also the thing that hurts it the most.
I am still trying to process the almost preposterous degree of artistry that is on display in every frame of “Prometheus,” and I guess I wish the script had engaged me to the same degree. As it stands, it is a decent, well-intentioned prequel to a series that had painted itself into a corner, and while I don’t think it reinvents anything, it at least reinvigorates things enough to make this worth seeing on the biggest brightest screen you can find.
“Prometheus” opens in the US on June 8.
the script i lazy. I cant remember the last time i been so disappointed by a movie. When you have two people trapped on alien spacecraft, and they just been told that there is an alien life form onboard, why is there captain fucking girl instead of watching the video links?
If I’m able to correctly decipher your terrible writing,
A. spoiler
B. never question the human sex drive
Idris Elba is fucking awesome. So underrated, I can’t wait for him to get the acclaim he deserves. Michael Fassbender has to be my all time favorite though: charisma of Brando and so much fucking range! And Charlize Theron is soooo hot. I think she only has a few good movies but oh my god so hot.
I’m really hoping that FILMCRITHULK will do a huge post breaking down the script and execution of this film. Everything I’ve read suggests that there really are a ton of interesting ideas that are poorly executed.
And geez, I hope Fassbender finds soon a worthy blockbuster project to showcase his talent. X-Men:First Class had a pretty abysmal script as well.
I think the films biggest problem was that it just wasn’t long enough to flesh out what exactly certain characters motivations and aims where. Some of the score was off too, I’m talking about the Patriotic sounding horns which didn’t fit in with the rest of the film, it felt totally out of place and totally took me out of the film (thankfully it wasn’t used much). I didn’t find anything particularly scary but then again I’m a seasoned horror veteran who only reacts to very specific things these days, The Innkeepers for instance was the first film since forever to push my button, so I’m not surprised Prometheus didn’t manage to get me, even if I had hoped it would.
Despite all this and other issues I might have, I still loved the film as a Sci-Fi and can’t wait to see it again.
SPOILERS. I agree: I thought with a bi more decompression you might have been able to extend some of the set pieces and ratchet up the tension. The two scientists stuck in the hive overnight had some tense moments, but like many moments in the film, it never really built to anything. It would have been good to have seen more mutations in the crew, and/or more aliens. Also, the end jarred with me – what was noomi’s character going to eat on the spaceship? (nitpicking I know.) I guess as well th film could have explored the idea of God hating us a little more, as well as all the issues that Drew and other reviewers have raised.
Still, it was beautiful, and had enough tense moments and jaw dropping scenes to warrant a second viewing/DVD purchase.
Could this also be that there were just too many characters to get through? What twenty odd… or something…
It’s somewhat like Aliens where you have tons of Marines to start with (actually not that many) so when they go through the initial cull you don’t really care because you didn’t know their names…
Alien only had seven characters (and a cat)… And the first to die, Kane, doesn’t do so until almost the end the of first hour.
In reference to the zombie episode of Community, interestingly Alien has Yaphet Kotto almost make it to the end, along with both female characters… all the white dudes get wasted first. And this is 1979!
Naturally this was addressed in Aliens in ’86 where both black soldiers die in the first wave, so panic over…
But then Aliens is a truly dreadful film in its own right… one that seems to be age specific… when you are young you love it, but as you mature and grow in reason and depth its appeal fades away and it simply becomes what it always was, a redundant, loud, sexually repressed, intellectually backward, gun fetishists wet dream…
On Twitter the reaciton looks pretty polarized. The people who went into it coldest seem to like it best (forget that recent ‘study’ on spoilers) and people who aren’t fanboys seem to like it more than fanboys. Lulz to the guy who said that they were doing reshoots with Taylor Kitsch to guarantee nerd disappointment…
Although I’ve followed this from day one and haven’t seen it yet, I’m resigned to it being just passable. Writing hard SF for an audience that knows much more about the limitations of science than 30 years ago, while still pulling in the big crowds, has to be one of the most rarely accomplished tasks in the business. Just on that level I can’t expect the amazement promised by the advertising.
I’m in the same boat as you, been really excited about it and been checking the news but I’m lowering my expectations even though I ‘ve read the full plot and am aware of numerous plot holes. Spoilers are fine if the story doesn’t hinge on some lame twist ending and is strong overall, but this one gave it away anyway in the trailers.
Saw it yesterday. So is this a Ridley Scott movie where there’s going to be an extended version and everybody’s going “Damn! Why didn’t they release that instead?!”
Plus, have you seen the Directors Cut of Alien? It sullies the film at every move… even tiny details like adding Parker and Ripley to the end of the scene where Brett is lifted up into the ducts ruins a beautiful moment where all we had before was the reaction of the cat… It was breathtaking…
And cutting it down, even slightly to speed it up? Why? It was spot on the first time.
And then of course the scene where Ripley finds Dallas and Brett and the intense driving energy of that desperate 10 minutes before the ship blows just crashes for at least two minutes…
No, an extended cut won’t solve anything… especially with this property. Let’s face it, unless Ridley was lying through his teeth his grasp of what makes Alien such a hugely respected movie has diminished greatly.
And I’m talking about how he constantly stated in interviews that he never understood why no one asked about the Space Jockey… erm… dude, we did ask all the time, but we were so totally in awe of the utter majesty of the scene, the innate ‘alien-ness’ of that image, the creature sitting in some kind of chair, but growing out of it, fused as if it had been there for millenia, totally beyond explanation that we NEVER wanted to see an explanation because it would ALWAYS be a disappointment.
Which it is. Of course.
Prometheus, or Alien 7 as it really should be called should as Drew said, have been an entirely new property.
To be fair though, having just re-watched the theatrical cut of Alien I am still gobsmacked by how modern it is. Great semi-improvised acting, terrific camera work, amazing effects… I mean AMAZING effects… and a number of scenes that simply unparalleled to this day. Watch it, I urge you… it looks like it could have been made this year…
I agree with most of what you’re saying, Herge. I think if Prometheus had been an original sci-fi film, not connected to the Alien mythos, the reactions of the film wouldn’t be so polarizing.
I’d be interested to know about the politics of Prometheus’ development; whether or not the idea was to connect the film to Alien at inception, or whether the studio mandated the picture must be a prequel to Alien before greenlighting it.
But I agree with Mathias’ point that an extended cut can drastically change the quality of Scott’s films. The one glaring example (as I already stated in reply to the wrong comment) is Kingdom of Heaven, which went from being a decent film to an extraordinary one.
Quick question: is it really so much like At the Mountains of Madness that that film had to shelved?
This is probably true ( I haven’t seen Prometheus yet), but man, that extended edition of Kingdom of Heaven is a minor miracle.
It takes one of Ridley Scott’s worst films and transforms it into one of his best.
Whoops! Replied to the wrong comment, sorry. Haha!
I have to wait a few more days to see this so I’m glad I read this first because my expectations were pretty crazy. Even if the movie disappoints i will remain impressed by the awesome marketing; sounds like it was also accurate in that the trailers made the story seem confusing and secondary to the amazing visuals and David 8 came across as the most intriguing character. (loved the David the Android viral clip)
Ridley Scott always come up short.
Er… Blade Runner, The Duelists, Alien… admittedly it’s a bit thin after ’82…
Yeah, I’m talking post-82 of course.
I know, I was being a bit cheeky…
I named my cat Ridley Scott back in 1984… seemed like a good idea at the time… little bastard lived for years… a constant reminder of my misplaced youthful enthusiasm.
PS: As someone who has enjoyed Ridley Scott’s work in the past, I think Scott should really stop here. He seems to have a very poor sense of what makes his movies functional and likeable. If he had any respect for his own legacy he would be in the cutting room this weekend chopping out everything from Prometheus which doesn’t work before its US release – which seems to be a lot, judging from the online reaction. Instead he is coming out and saying that he can’t wait to do the next one, along with Monopoly and Blade Runner 2. These aren’t stories, they’re assets. He needs to quit while he’s ahead and enjoy a well-earned retirement instead of pushing for ever-diminishing returns on his talent.
“if this film wasnt burdened with having to be a prequel…it would be a much stronger film”
That would explain why they were being so coy about the whole ‘prequel’ business in the first place.
It’s a really poor film Drew
Seen it, it’s a really poor film
Drew is being kind here. The film is just terrible, and the blame falls squarely on Damon Lindelof’s shoulders. The screenplay is atrocious.
That’s really unfair, you can’t totally blame Lindelof… I mean he should still get a real kicking for being a total hack lacking any true skill or imagination…
…but Scott has to take a massive chunk of the blame here… a massive chunk… Alien is his…(along with O’Bannon and Shusett of course).
It’s his baby.
And a Director with this many years under his belt should know intrinsically that the WRITING IS GOD (not some proto-creationist alien engineer bullshit).
Tell me Damon and Ridley, why was it that The Avengers was so good? (AND ALIEN!)
I agree with Herge, Ridley Scott hired lindelof to rewrite the script spaiths wrote and then they collaborated together. If anyone is to blame it should be ridley for approving the script. the prometheus forums are also scapegoating lindelhof and not saying much about Scott. Maybe he really can’t write a story and is all visual? Maybe he was lucky to have people like obannon in the past?
Sad to see the movie didn’t live up to your expectations, Drew. The early PROMTHEUS reception somehow reminds me of how TRON LEGACY too was considered a visual spectacle with a disappointing script. So, if PROMETHEUS is only half as philosophically demanding as TRON LEGACY with it’s dialogue between biblical/christian and taoist ideas (it still feels like an adaptation of the Stanislaw-Lem-approved Smullyan essay ‘Is god a taoist?’ to me), I’ll enjoy the hell out of it despite any of the narrative flaws you describe. Looking forward to re-reading the review once I’ve seen the movie.
Hi Drew.
My 10 year old daughter is dying to see this. Two questions: How R rated is it? And two: assuming it’s appropriate for her, would seeing this before Alien (which she’s obviously not allowed to see yet) spoil anything?
Thanks.
If Alien is off the cards, then this should be too. It might not be of the same calibre as Alien, but some of the imagery shares the same potential to be nightmare fuel.
Best to go check it out yourself first and then make that call yourself, but I would start softening the blow of not being able to see it now.
As for your second question, yes and no. I’m sorry that’s cryptic, but I don’t want to indulge in spoilers. Gah. Sorry, that’s probably pretty unhelpful!
“I cant remember the last time i been so disappointed by a movie.”
Ah, the eternal nerd mantra. Hype a movie up to all extremes and then bemoan the fact that it doesn’t live up to your unrealistic expectations. This has all happened before. And it will all happen again.
It certainly does suffer for playing the prequel game. It’s been in my head since last night and kept me up quite late thinking about it because it really DOES reach for greatness but in my opinion, it was Alien that held it back. Remove any and all link to Alien (and obligation to Alien fans), keep the same basic story, and I think you’d end up with a much stronger film. Those first 20 minutes are fantastic, the next 40 pretty good but then it all goes a bit pear shaped, ending up no more intelligent in it’s storytelling than AvP.
Still, it was a thrill to see some of my work up on the big screen (i’m pretty new at this game) even if it was the small fry stuff.
Also… all said and done… I still HIGHLY recommend seeing it. Your mileage may (and probably will) vary, and if nothing else, it is STUNNING to behold.
I have a free ticket voacher I got from my my dad and I saved it for all these months to got see Prometheus but now don’t even want to bother. I think I’ll give in and go see it in 3-d since that is so good and maybe I’ll ignore everyone but david. Gosh last movie I saw in theaters was avatar and that was 3-d too.
I think what bothers me most is that they promised an excellent script and clearly thats not the case. .
I feel the same way.
Great visuals, story and plot, lacking. Truly wish there was a IMAX theater closer to me so I could truly watch it in it’s full glory.
I think there’s some potential for the sequel to be the “real meat” of the what was started here.
Though, I don’t really find it a prequel. Nothing that happened on the movie directly leads to Alien.
It’s not even set in the same planetoid as Alien.
I did read, somewhere that Ridley, cut the movie to suit younger audiences. Here’s hoping there’s a better cut in a dvd/bluray edition sometime soon?
That sure as hell helped Blade Runner back in the day.
Spoilers. It’s not the Alien holding it back. That could’ve been handled. The problem is absolutely the horrible writing (and acceptance of that writing) that has characters (scientists) doing stuff like taking their helmets off multiple times in an alien environment (even after one has been infected), touching every strange, sinister goo, and space snake, etc. Just shockingly stupid.
As someone who just watched Alien in anticipation of Prometheus, can I ask what other films from this series are worth watching? I’m assuming Aliens because of the immortal “Get away from her you bitch” line, but other than that…?
I actually enjoyed ‘Alien 3’, even with its flaws in the overall story, which is blasphemy as far as many fans of the franchise are concerned. I never mind continuing on to that third film. In reality, though, seeing ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens’ are really all you need to feel informed enough about the franchise to see ‘Prometheus’.
And you can actually skip ‘Prometheus’ and just see those two films and get the best and most out of the entire run of films that you’d want or need.
Thanks for the advice!
(spoilers, duh) I think your gripe about the third act being robbed of tension due to a case of prequel-its is a bit unfair because it’s simply not set on the same planetoid that was in Alien so it didn’t have to fall into the Point A leads to Point B dramatic dead-end that most prequels fall into. If you’re talking about the bit where it’s suggested the ship is gonna take off and destroy the Earth, I don’t think there’s any tension in that because A) in the trailers you see the ship getting smashed anyway B) there’s not much chance the movie would end with the Earth getting destroyed and not because we’ve seen the other Alien movies it’s just not what really happens in most movies at all at the end. So all of the events that happen when the ship starts rolling are tense for the individual characters because the movie doesn’t have to follow the standard prequel rules of “this has to happen because that happened” since it’s not set on LV-426 anyway. And as for the lack of tension of the ship’s imminent take off, well, no duh. That’s not a prequel problem, it’s just a dramatic we’ve-all-seen-too-many-movies problem.