Will Anna Paquin be showing up in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ after all?

(CBR) Fans who watched the final trailer for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” through to the end credits may have noticed the appearance of a somewhat surprising name: Anna Paquin, whom director Bryan Singer revealed in December had been cut from the Fox sequel because her “sequence became extraneous.” While he expressed hope that Rogue”s scene might pop up as a DVD extra, it turns out the fan-favorite mutant will show up in theaters after all, if only briefly.

Spotting Paquin”s credit, BuzzFeed contacted a Fox representative, who confirmed her inclusion in the film: “Essentially, [it”s] a cameo.”

Perhaps better known now for her turn as Sookie Stackhouse in HBO”s “True Blood”, Paquin played a prominent role in the original X-Men movie trilogy, even if fandom seemed split on her performance as Rogue.

With this news, Paquin once again joins a sprawling cast that includes Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Nicholas Hoult, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Shawn Ashmore, Omar Sy, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Bingbing Fan, Adan Canto, Booboo Stewart, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. “X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens May 23.