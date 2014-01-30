Will Rogue actually appear in ‘Days of Future Past’ after all?

(CBR) Following the release of Empire”s 25 collector”s covers and four new stills for “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, the magazine wades into a couple of questions that arise from those images: why the future version of Wolverine sports adamantium claws, and why Rogue is being showcased if Anna Paquin was cut from the sequel.

The answer to the first enters spoiler territory for “The Wolverine”, so be warned.

In the climactic battle his solo film, Hugh Jackman”s Wolverine gets his adamantium sliced off by the Silver Samurai. And yet, he appears to be sporting the seemingly indestructible metal in some of the shots from “Days of Future Past”. What”s the deal? Director Bryan Singer explains to the magazine that Magneto has the ability to “reconstitute the adamantium claws. … [Wolverine] has a different relationship with Magneto, and perhaps Magneto could forge them.”

The other question, involving Rogue, who”s prominently displayed on one of those 25 covers, doesn”t involve comic-book science.

Reiterating Singer”s earlier rationale for chopping Paquin, writer Simon Kinberg, explains, “It was one real sequence in the movie. We felt like it was taking tension out of the main story drive.”

Still, the director offers Rogue fans some hope. “It does not mean that we won”t see her in the film,” Singer acknowledged. “Also, I hope to make the sequence available on the DVD as she was quite wonderful in it. She is an important part of the X-Men family. I ‘m very pleased she will remain as one of Empire”s anniversary covers.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” debuts on May 23.