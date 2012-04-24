UPDATE: Listen to all of Beach Boys ‘That’s Why God Made the Radio?’

The Beach Boys have promised a new album this summer, and will make good on that promise on June 5.
The band has posted a new promo video in support of the as-yet-untitled set, featuring much of what will be the album’s first single “That’s Why God Made the Radio.”
But will this mash note to radio prove moot? Pop radio’s elders have stacked their harmonies like old times, yes, but the melody and style may still make it an uphill battle for any commercial play, particularly when A/C radio is so loath on new adds.
I liked seeing them ‘Boys at the Grammys earlier this year. It was visually linear how bands so honored with top awards are reflections of the pop group’s past. Even with this earnestly titled “sizzle reel,” I wish them success, including on their spring and summer tour. I just don’t think it’ll be on the radio dial, which previously supported them on grand-scale.
UPDATE: Full song released below, and band confirmed that the new album will be called — you guessed it — “That’s Why God Made the Radio.”
Are the Beach Boys really aiming for the radio? It seems that after much struggle within the organization, they have accepted that is is possible to still produce new and creative music as a nostalgia act. For a long time in the band these two concepts butted heads. The goal here is to sell records and to fill concert seats which they are currently doing nicely. While Love points out the fact that Beach Boys did find success decades after their initial launch with “Kokomo,” and that it would be amazing if they could do it again, I do not believe that is the band’s goal. It is more just something to get people excited.
It sounds like they’re trying to recapture their classic sound, which has been a go-to move for them since the 70s and it always sounds like a B-side.
As much as I loathe Kokomo, at least there was an effort to try and do something that fit in with the music of the time.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the Beach Boys, and I’ m glad that they aren’t working with The Neptunes or anything–though I’m morbidly curious to hear if that would sound better or worse than Brian Wilson’s early 90s unreleased rap song “Smart Girls.”
I guess this new single is similar to the approach that Van Halen took on its most recent album, but so much of what made the Beach Boys great originally was Brian’s songwriting perspective as a teenager and young man in his 20s.
Unfortunately, this song feels like forced nostalgia.
No, not forced — welcome nostalgia. Yes, it worked with “Kokomo,” which was a great song on its own, just like this one. Glenn, call you KILLJOY!
The full song was just put up on the net and it is FANTASTIC… and yes, it’s a clever melding of past and present, aimed squarely at what’s left of M-O-R/pop radio. The answer is a definitive yes — to your question, and as to whether this song is a hit single that will drive sales of the new BB album.
The answer is yes — what’s left of M-O-R/pop radio will play this song because it’s catchy, clever and bridges the generations. Here’s the link to the full song: [www.youtube.com]
P.S. What happened to my earlier post?
WOW! THAT FABULOUS CLASSIC CALIFORNIA SOUND!! I almost drove off the road when I heard it on the radio. An “INCREDIBLE HARMONY” is back in music !!!
Do It Again..Boys
Classic rock stations will play it for a week and then drop it until the tour comes to town. Then it will disappear because it doesn’t have the word “surfing” in the title. The programmers won’t know what to do with it because it sounds like an oldie but it isn’t. Idiots.
It sems like everone is trying to over think the reunion tour and the single and album. I think it’s all just fantastic.
