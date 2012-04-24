UPDATE: Listen to all of Beach Boys ‘That’s Why God Made the Radio?’

The Beach Boys have promised a new album this summer, and will make good on that promise on June 5.

The band has posted a new promo video in support of the as-yet-untitled set, featuring much of what will be the album’s first single “That’s Why God Made the Radio.”

But will this mash note to radio prove moot? Pop radio’s elders have stacked their harmonies like old times, yes, but the melody and style may still make it an uphill battle for any commercial play, particularly when A/C radio is so loath on new adds.

I liked seeing them ‘Boys at the Grammys earlier this year. It was visually linear how bands so honored with top awards are reflections of the pop group’s past. Even with this earnestly titled “sizzle reel,” I wish them success, including on their spring and summer tour. I just don’t think it’ll be on the radio dial, which previously supported them on grand-scale.

UPDATE: Full song released below, and band confirmed that the new album will be called — you guessed it — “That’s Why God Made the Radio.”