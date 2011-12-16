Beach Boys releasing new album and going on tour for 50th anniversary

Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks have reunited in celebration of the Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary.



The vocal pop-rock group is plotting a new studio release for 2012, to include new and old tracks; according to a release, “several songs” have already been recorded for the as-yet-untitled set, due through Capitol/EMI.

Additionally, the crew is plotting a 50-date international tour, to include a stop at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 27. That annual event has already announced its other headliners, including Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters, The Eagles and John Mayer.

In a statement, Wilson said, “This anniversary is special to me because I miss the boys and it will be a thrill for me to make a new record and be on stage with them again.”

The Beach Boys formed in 1961, and signed to Capitol in 1962. Brian Wilson had a tumultuous history with the band, as he suffered from mental illness for many years. David Marks was in the band for a short time, while Johnston stepped in when Wilson “retired” from touring in 1965, retreating to write songs for the group. Brian’s brother Carl died in 1998, and Dennis passed in 1983. The last album that featured surviving members of the Beach Boys was 1995′s “Stars and Stripes Vol. 1.”

Capitol is also plotting “several new commemorative releases planned for 2012, including a new hits collection and a career-spanning box set.“

More details, obviously, to follow.