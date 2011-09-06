Willis and Schwarzenegger said to have ‘substantial’ roles in ‘Expendables’ sequel

If it’s true that Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are going to play major roles in the new “Expendables” alongside Sylvester Stallone, and that this is going to be more than just another cameo moment for the trio of ’80s action icons, then that is indeed a major story.
I’m not sure I think it’ll make a good movie, but it’s certainly a major news story. Right now, Deadline is reporting that the two guys, who showed up for one non-action scene in the first “Expendables” have signed on to take “substantial” parts this time. This is in addition to rumors that Chuck Norris, John Travolta and Jean-Claude Van Damme are signing up to join original cast members Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, and Mickey Rourke. I’ve heard conflicting reports about whether or not Jet Li will return, but if he does, this will become one of the single biggest collection of action icons in one movie ever.
Of course, Simon West is directing it, which terrifies me.
And it’s a sequel to a first movie that I thought was a pretty crushing bore.
But even so, a series like this is almost an excuse to start with a blank slate each time. Different mission, different backdrop, different filmmakers, let’s see what they’re going to do, right? I would love for them to learn from the first film and make something great and fun and cool this time.
My problems with the first film had to do mostly with squandered opportunity, wasted potential, and adding more superstars to the cast only cranks up the possibility for disappointment again. It wasn’t enough to just see Schwarzenegger, Willis, and Stallone stand around in a room for a few minutes. If they’re really going to do this, I want them to go all-out for it. I want big stupid bloody fun. I want a movie so macho that they have to shave the poster every morning. Give them a great bad guy, a mission that makes sense, and then crank up the R rating and blow every bad guy into a million pieces.
I sincerely hope they get this one right. Adding these stars is a possible step in the right direction, as long as they really take that step and don’t waste them.
“The Expendables 2” is set for release on August 17, 2012.
i also would like practical blood effects instead of the positively god-awful CGI gore. that was my biggest problem with the film.
Stallone tweeted a year ago that Bruce Willis was going to be the bad guy
Clint Easwood should be in this movie tooo…
“I want a movie so macho that they have to shave the poster every morning.”
This is a great line.
Honestly, my excite-o-meter(tm) is not buzzing for this movie. Maybe they will pull this one together, but with all these guys I don’t know how it can be anything but a dissappointment. Assembling all the badasses you can find doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have the script to back it up. The first film was just mindless lip-service to the over-glorified 80s action movies. When all is said and done, how many of those are actually great movies. Sure there are a few, but there are also a ton of bad ones. Can this be anything be a bunch of old guys who are mere shadows of what they were in their prime?
Now if they got these guys together with Shane Black writing and directing, that would be an event worth getting excited about.