Report: John Travolta and Chuck Norris joining ‘The Expendables’ sequel

The revolving door of ’70s and ’80s action icons appears to have no end for the kick-ass crew of “The Expendables.” Lionsgate has made no official casting announcements about the sequel, but the CEO at the Bulgarian studio where the movie is expected to film certainly has.
Speaking to Bulgarian news site Novinite.com, David Varod, CEO at Nu Boyana Studios, revealed that John Travolta, Jean Claude van Damme and Chuck Norris would be joining returning stars Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham and Bruce Willis. Simon West (“Con-Air,” “Tomb Raider”) is on board to direct, replacing Stallone who helmed the first “Expendables.” That ensemble actioner was a surprise hit grossing $103 million domestic and $274 million around the globe.
Travolta recently completed Oliver Stone’s thriller “Savages” with Aaron Johnson, Blake Lively and Taylor Kitsch. Norris hasn’t worked since 2005’s direct to video release “The Cutter.”
“The Expendables 2” is expected to hit theaters Aug. 17, 2012.
Niiiiiiiice!
The first movie was better than I expected. Travolta hasn’t been in a good movie in a long time. The Thin Red Line maybe? That was a cameo, though. I’d be interested to see if Schwarzenegger gets a bigger part in this one since he’s no longer governing California. I’m looking forward to this one, but after watching Stallone nearly get himself killed filming the first one, I’d hope that he takes it a bit easier on himself this time.
Chuck Norris is the worst actor EVER. He has the emotional range of a spoon.
Lone Wold McQuade is a terrific flick. And how much emotional range does an action hero need? A couple of idiots laughed at a teary moment Harrison Ford has in Cowboys and Aliens.
Sounds very good. Travolta was supposed to be a side-kick in the James Cameron draft of Rambo: First Blood Part II. But Stallone’s draft cut that character. Also, Stallone directed Travolta in Staying Alive (which would scare Expendibles fans if they watched it). Also of course “Tony” in Saturday Night Fever has a Rocky poster. Good to see they would work together again. van Damme and Norris are good picks too.
Bring it on!
This is awesome….about when EX2 is coming out! I am not sure about Chuck Norris on this one but he may surprise us. Travolta is really good in these types of films so I know that he will add his flavor to it. Van Damme is just coming off of a heart attack and I hope that this isn’t going to be too overwhelming for him that he has a scaled back role because that would lame. Remember some people received some really bad injuries and had to have surgery while making the first one. Let’s hope everyone stays in good health and that everyone would be able to participate and bring us an awesome flick next year! Whoo Hoo! Expendables 2! (BTW, I am a chick who is into action flicks!)