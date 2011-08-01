Report: John Travolta and Chuck Norris joining ‘The Expendables’ sequel

The revolving door of ’70s and ’80s action icons appears to have no end for the kick-ass crew of “The Expendables.” Lionsgate has made no official casting announcements about the sequel, but the CEO at the Bulgarian studio where the movie is expected to film certainly has.

Speaking to Bulgarian news site Novinite.com, David Varod, CEO at Nu Boyana Studios, revealed that John Travolta, Jean Claude van Damme and Chuck Norris would be joining returning stars Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham and Bruce Willis. Simon West (“Con-Air,” “Tomb Raider”) is on board to direct, replacing Stallone who helmed the first “Expendables.” That ensemble actioner was a surprise hit grossing $103 million domestic and $274 million around the globe.

Travolta recently completed Oliver Stone’s thriller “Savages” with Aaron Johnson, Blake Lively and Taylor Kitsch. Norris hasn’t worked since 2005’s direct to video release “The Cutter.”

“The Expendables 2” is expected to hit theaters Aug. 17, 2012.