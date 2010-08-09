The M/C Review: ‘The Expendables’ less than the sum of its mighty parts

There are a few moments during its running time where “The Expendables” manages to become the movie it should be, where it feels effortlessly bloodthirsty and appropriately over-the-top. There are moments of real red-meat action-movie glory, with bodies blown in half and entire buildings vanishing in white-hot explosions and one-liners that actually land a punch.
I’ve enjoyed this late-career resurgence by Sylvester Stallone. Both “Rocky Balboa” and “Rambo” demonstrated a real understanding of his own iconography, and walking into “The Expendables,” I hoped he was going to do the same for his whole cast, and that this would be a knowing celebration of the macho ensemble movie, a great big men-on-a-mission flick with a fat bag of mayhem to unleash on audiences conditioned by modern action films to expect special effects and shaky cams.
And, like I said, there are moments where the film almost pulls it off, but not enough of those moments, and they are unfortunately wrapped in a big limp noodle of a movie, a largely impotent mess that wastes its cast to no memorable effect. Taken as a whole, “The Expendables” is a disappointment, and a frustrating one at that.
Stallone plays Barney Ross, the leader of this group of mercenaries, and the film is, at heart, a buddy movie between him and Lee Christmas, played by Jason Statham. They’re the real core of the movie. As much as the marketing for the film leans on the idea of the massive ensemble, there aren’t many sequences where everyone appears onscreen. The film opens, as so many action films do, at the tail end of a job. The Expendables have been engaged to free some hostages from some high-seas pirates, and they roll in as a group to do that in spectacular, bloody fashion. It’s a strong sequence, and it sets up the dynamics of the group pretty well. During the tail end of the raid on the ship, Gunner (Dolph Lundgren) has a meltdown and threatens to hang one of the pirates for fun. When Ying Yang (Jet Li, and yes, I swear to god that’s his character’s name) stops Gunner, the big guy almost beats him to death. Barney steps in to stop the fight, and he throws Gunner off the team until he can get his drug habit under control.
The film downshifts a bit to show the guys during their off-hours, and here’s where the problems start. Stallone and his co-writer Dave Callaham (“Doom,” “Tell-Tale”) want to make you care about these guys and their lives away from the battlefield, but they fail completely. Jason Statham’s got a weak subplot about his maybe-girlfriend played by Charisma Carpenter that goes nowhere and that wastes her presence as a performer completely. Jet Li complains a few times about needing money for his family, but it never pays off in any way. Mickey Rourke shows up as a former mercenary-turned-tattoo-artist who is meant to spark some sort of crisis of conscience in Stallone’s character, and he’s got a monologue that is obviously supposed to be the soul of the film. But it’s all so drenched in cliche, so painfully familiar, that it just doesn’t connect. Rourke is a fascinating onscreen figure these days, all ruined beauty and scar tissue, and he is good in his big moment… it’s just that it doesn’t feel connected to the movie around it, and the writing is so pedestrian that the performance works in spite of what is on the page, not because of it.
The “big moment” in the movie, ruined months ago by the trailers, involves Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, and it’s honestly a non-starter. I guess if it’s enough for you as an audience member to see the corporate partners behind Planet Hollywood onscreen together, then you’ll be happy. But aside from a bizarre non-sequitur about Arnold wanting to be President, there’s nothing memorable or interesting about the scene. It’s just three big-name actors standing around for a few minutes, and then it’s over. If they had made a film with the three of them starring together, that would be something, but this is half-assed, and it pretty much sums up the movie. I get the intent, but the execution is lacking.
Willis hires Stallone and his team to head into a fictional banana republic and take the country back from the corrupt General Garza (David Zayas) and the rogue CIA agent James Muroe (Eric Roberts) that are bleeding it dry. Stallone and Statham venture down for a first look around, and they meet the general’s daughter, Sandra (Giselle Itie), who is a freedom-fighter determined to topple her father’s regime. She helps them to scout out the job… or at least that’s what they’re supposed to be doing… but again, the film sets up the most basic ideas for scenes or set pieces and then fumbles them, time and time again. All the first trip really does is give Stallone an excuse to go back and make it “personal,” because evidently his five minutes with a surly Latina are enough to suddenly awaken a sense of duty and love in him. It’s one of those attractions of convenience, where Stallone becomes fixated on her because that’s the only way they could motivate the rest of the movie.
And I’m certainly not the first one to observe this, but it is worth stating again that a great action movie needs to have a bad guy (or bad guys) who are every bit as interesting as the heroes, and “The Expendables” fails that test outright. David Zayas is a familiar character actor, a guy you’ve seen many times before, and he’s certainly up to the challenge of playing a character like Garza, a conflicted military leader whose ambition is at odds with his feelings about his family, but the writing fails him. There’s nothing for him to play. He has about four scenes, and they are all perfunctory at best. Eric Roberts has played this sort of slimy scumbag many times over, and the only way this would have been effective is if they’d figured out some new riff on the archetype, giving Roberts something to really play. Instead, he’s a ghost in the film, a walk-by with no impact at all.
There are little punctuation marks on the action all the way through the film that work, and it is worth saying that Stallone has an appetite for the staging of mayhem that is admirable and effective. I wish the whole film lived up to those fleeting moments, but the truth is that it’s just not very good, and as much as I admire and enjoy action cinema, I’m not going to praise this because of what it could have been or should have been, and I’m not going to blindly offer the film my loyalty just because it throws a few familiar faces onscreen at the same time. If someone tries to tell you that “The Expendables” works, be wary. There’s a good chance they’re describing to you the film they wish they’d seen instead of the one that will unfortunately hit theaters this weekend.
BUT WAIT!!!! THE REVIEW ON AICN HAD 64,000 EXCLAMATION POINTS!!!! WHICH MEANS IT IS GOOD!!!!
I will still see it but my expectations were already very low.
Note to self: Be wary of Harry Knowles’ review.
Drew, you completely nailed it. Saw THE EXPENDABLES at the Berlin premiere here in Germany and you pretty much summed up how I felt after I left the cinema. This is a totally wasted chance, a huge disappointment after all those month of excitement and I fear the final proof that Stallone has lost his writing chops – the scenes, the dialogue, everything is sloppy and feels like it was written on the fly. And apart from that Albatros sequence (which was the only moment the film got my heart pumping) even the action looked better in those itunes-making-ofs than in the final film – too close, too much cutting, like so many other action films of late. But the main problem is the the half assed writing: cardboard characters, stilted dialogue, no motivations and therefore no emotions. And when you realize the expendables are not much expendable but rather invincible it pretty much nails the coffin shut.
This review explains every reason why drew is a better film critic than anyone at his former employer,AICN…he’s not trying to push an agenda just because he’s “friends” with the film’s star.
P.S. Except for Massawyrm at AICN, his reviews are usually dead on.
Ditto on Masswyrm.
Masswyrm is quite deluded at times showing absolutely no clue what makes a film work.
i second sam can. massawyrm is a twerp with a bloated sense of ego that clearly shows through his writing and a misguided/unfounded belief in his knowledge and understanding of film that betrays his stupidity and makes me wanna punch him in the face.
Jerod: Massawyrm also loved it.
Yeah… The problem with the “throwback to the classic 80’s action flicks” is that most of those “classics” weren’t classics, they sucked.
…the problem with your comment is, if you think the action flicks of the ’80s sucked, what reason would you have to like “The Expendables” anyway?
Yes, Logo Lou. Predator, Die Hard, The Terminator, First Blood, Robocop… all terrible.
Terminator and Robocop were high concept sci-fi/action classics. Predator to a lesser extent. First Blood is more of a “dramadventure” than an action film. Die Hard, yes, classic. But those are totally NOT the films that Expendables is throwing back to. Cobra, Red Scorpion, Blind Fury, Commando… shit like that. That’s where this movie was born.
Angmalm, those movies ARE classics (well, First Blood is over-rated but better than the sequels), I’m not talking about them. Fawst has it right. Look at say, EVERY Dolph film. Most of Sly’s work. Anything with Michael Dudikoff. THEY SUCK!
This is what we, outside the biz, call a “shocker.” Sarcasm heavily implied. The movie just did NOT look good from the trailers. On paper, it’s a brilliant idea: big action movie with an insane ensemble cast, from the guy who brought you RAMBO: A Film With Balls.
Too bad. It hurts more when these big events aim high and totally miss the mark.
Drew,
It’s honestly sad to hear that this movie is not what it could have been, and I still plan to see it for myself, but… do you think there is enough here to warrant the sequel that Stallone adamantly talks about? From listening to Sly, it seems he genuinely cares about what his fans think about his work. Do you think he can take this criticism into account and make a sequel that CAN live up to expectations? In all, does this movie deserve an attempt at creating a better, second chance?
^ Me replying to an article in which my girlfriend would never reply to because I was accidentally logged in to her Facebook… Priceless
Thanks for telling it straight up, Drew! I had hopes but it’s clear there is no Walter Hill reach to it.
All I can say is “Duh”.
Sorry to be obvious, but: we can only imagine what Edgar Wright would have done with this.
Drew your way off, this was a kick ass movie and Nikki finke just reported that it will be #1 this weekend with a bullet while scott pilgrim bombed.
Drew, everything cant be inception or blade runner and we cant lapse into snobbery when it comes to film. This was just mindless fun, the kind of mildless action movies ala commando, die hard 2 and rambo 2. This is not first blood or die hard. This is not high brow action stuff. But it is a breath of fresh air compared to the cgi dogcrap we get every summer like transformers 2 and frankly iron man 2. Thats right, This was the first time I actually had fun at a movie in a long time. I think you might have forgotten what that feels like. It’s ok on occasion to turn off your brain and to just watch a movie like this, because that’s it’s specific intention.
No, this can’t be Blade Runner or Inception and it doesn’t have to be. But it has to be a good movie and Drew’s right – The Expendables is not a good movie – I guess we all wanted it to be a good one, but it simply isn’t. The more I think about it the more angry I am that Stallone pissed his chance away by writing a really terrible and sloppy script.
And money-wise, let’s see how much it drops next weekend, I’ve got a feeling it will sink like a stone.
seriously? People saw the trailer and the cast and thought what exactly? Anyone who went to this and sat attentively waiting for a real movie is a fool. The expendables is what it promised to be. A movie filled with one liners, crazy over the top action, and some good looking women thrown in here and there.
I finally saw this last night and I see where both Drew and Harry Knowles were coming from in their reviews. The movie is heavily flawed and it doesn’t complete what it wants to do, but I believe there was a purpose to what happened and it almost followed through. I think Stallone wanted to tell the story of these macho action heroes that had more to do with their internal selves than what they did for a living. Sly didn’t get every character into this mold but his Barney, Dolph’s Gunnar, Li’s Yang and Statham’s Christmas do a decent enough job of getting across Stallone’s message. The movie feels like it is about the reason for staying home and creating a life instead of traveling and taking lives. These characters want to get out of their lives and try to have relationships that work but they are all unsuccessful. Statham’s character exemplifies this, even though Charisma Carpenter’s character was short-changed. I didn’t feel like the movie was about the General’s daughter as much as I thought Barney wanted to see what it was like for people to have the lives they want to live. I also thought Mickey’s monologue was very impressive and the writing, while cliched, fit how that character would attempt to express himself. He doesn’t know how to speak in deep thoughts but does his best to expain why his life is not the way he would want it to be, in everyman terms. I guess in all, I thought the movie did attempt to do something that Stallone thought would be a deserved tribute to action films and characters of the past. There were many missed opportunities but I didn’t think it hurt the film as much as it could have. The action was great and it really just worked for me.