100 Gecs are a true boundary-pushing force in modern music, and that fact is now being recognized by at least one academic institution: The Clive Davis Institute Of Recorded Music (at New York University’s Tisch School Of The Arts) has made the duo their 2020-2021 Artists-In-Residence.

What this means is that Laura Les and Dylan Brady, according to the university, “will host several virtual events and workshops with students in the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, including private and public conversations and small group sessions with Brady and Les, as well as members of their team.”

The first of those events will be a 90-minute online Q&A with student Cam Franklin and Pitchfork staff writer Noah Yoo, which will be free to access. The university notes, “The virtual event will explore the duo’s production philosophy and pioneering musical style, their musical releases to date, their innovative use of technology in boldly reimagining live and virtual performance and creating the 100 gecs expanded multiverse, and how issues of identity and activism are evolving in a tumultuous election year.”

JD Samson, a member of Le Tigre and an assistant arts professor at the Clive Davis Institute, says of the group, “The effortlessly authentic duo of 100 gecs exemplifies what we hope all of our students are able to embody as they journey through the Clive Davis Institute and beyond. Constantly shifting their modalities of production and performance, Laura [Les] and Dylan [Brady] are communicating with gestures of experimentation and fluidity that are viscerally shifting the boundaries and possibilities of popular music.”

