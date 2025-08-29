Indiecast Discuss The Legacy Of Deftones

Steven and Ian begin with a quick Swift-cast about the pop singer’s recent engagement, and then segue to a Sportscast segment about the potential dominance of the Philadelphia Eagles and the weird ineptitude of the Dallas Cowboys. After that, they discuss the recent album by Deftones, private music, and the group’s current “critic’s darling” status. Speaking of critics, the guys talk about a recent “state of music criticism” thinkpiece about whether music critics now are too nice. Then they do a “yay or nay” segment on Beach House.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new album by emo band Hot Mulligan and Steven talks up the indie-R&B project Nourished By Time.

