The Best Physical Media Releases Of May 2026

Streaming services are the primary way a lot of people consume their media of choice, whether that be music or TV shows or movies. Not everybody is on board, though, and some of those who are have started to tire of it. Regular price increases and limited streaming libraries have some consumers returning to physical media — vinyl, CDs, 4Ks — preferring objects they can hold and own over streaming options that can vanish at any time. Companies are more than happy to support this wave: Whatever you might be into, each month brings a slew of new releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite physical media releases of April below.

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves Limited Edition 4K UHD When a movie can transport you back to being ten years old, that’s a certain kind of magic that is rare. That’s how I feel about Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, a film that was the second biggest box office hit of 1991, came during the peak of Kevin Costner’s leading man era, and did things with bows and arrows that, at the time, took audiences’ breath away. Thanks to Arrow Video, the film has received the 4K restoration treatment, and the release gives the movie the treatment it has long deserved as an underappreciated classic of the era. Are the accents all over the place? Sure, but the last 30+ years have seen plenty of other films loosen the hold of authenticity in favor of something that feels emotionally true, and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves always gets the emotion right. Alan Rickman gives one of his best performances as the Sheriff of Nottingham, while Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio delivers a guttural scream of “Robin” that rivals the best scream queens of all time. In the set, you get 4K restorations of both the theatrical and the extended cuts of the film, multiple commentaries with participation from Costner, Morgan Freeman, and director Kevin Reynolds, art cards, a poster, a really lovely booklet with both essays and artwork, a making-of feature, and tons more. It’s a definitive set for a film that deserves its flowers. Arrow should be proud of this one. Get it here. Alice In Wonderland 4K UHD/BD Combo In honor of its 75th birthday, the Disney animated classic Alice In Wonderland just got a lovely 4K restoration release. The movie, as you’d expect, looks pristine in this format, and really harkens back to an era where this kind of vibes-first filmmaking was more accepted by young audiences. So many of the more recent Disney releases are heavy on plot and contemporary humor, but Alice puts artistic vision first, making it all a bit less about story and more about how the visuals make you feel. That makes it all the more special to present to the young movie fan in your life. Included in the release is the 1959 color TV introduction from Walt Disney himself, several featurettes to add to the experience, plus reference footage and a pencil test. It’s the film’s first time being presented in 4K, so that alone makes this a monumental moment, allowing families to own this classic in its finest version yet. Get it here.

Wolf Children (Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook + Blu-ray) Mamoru Hosoda’s beloved Wolf Children gets a much-deserved upgrade from Shout! Factory with a lovely 4K steelbook. If you aren’t hip to the title, it’s pretty much exactly as it sounds: what if your children were wolves? There’s a bit more to it than that, but it’s ultimately a story of the hardships of parenthood, while presented as the kind of lived-in, semi-grounded anime that serves as contrast to many bigger, more fantastical counterparts. Of course, and I might be repeating myself, but the movie is literally about children who are also wolves, so it’s not that grounded. As part of the presentation, the disc includes an interview with Hosoda as well as trailers, but really you’re here for the packaging and the film. The steelbook showcases Hosoda’s standout artwork while the 4K presentation is as good as the film has ever looked. This is a great movie to expand your anime taste beyond the Miyazakis and Kons of the world. Get it here. Sentimental Value 4K Among the many storylines that made 2025 such a special year in film was that Joachim Trier finally received flowers from the mainstream. This included a nomination for Best Director at the Academy Awards and him giving the speech as his film, the wonderful Sentimental Value, won for Best International Film. He was even shouted out by Ryan Coogler on the awards campaign trail for mentoring him and Chloé Zhao at the Sundance 13 years earlier. For many of us, this all felt like a culmination years in the making, as Trier has been making moving films for years, including the excellent Oslo, August 31 and The Worst Person In The World. But for my money, Sentimental Value is my favorite thing he’s done yet. For the physical release, Criterion has offered up beautiful new artwork from Chris Ware, familiar to anyone who reads The New Yorker with any regularity. Among the special features is a conversation between Trier and Mike Mills, the latter of whom we’ll likely be discussing when he gets his own Criterion set in July. Actors Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning are all interviewed, while Karl Ove Knausgård writes a new essay for a book that features stills from the film. The extra-thick digipak presentation helps give this recent film the canonization it deserves, and we can only hope Trier gets more 4K additions to the collection in the future. Get it here.

The Smashing Pumpkins – Gish 35 years ago this month, one of the most storied rock careers of our lifetime began with the release of The Smashing Pumpkins’ standout debut, Gish. Though not quite as heralded as the couple of albums that followed, Gish is an essential debut that features some of the group’s finest songs, including “Rhinoceros,” “Siva,” and “I Am One.” In honor of the anniversary, the band released a pair of new vinyl editions of the album, both on 180-gram gray vinyl, accented with pink and purple splatter, as well as classic 180-gram black. Both are housed in original 1991 packaging, making this a crucial document of the era from a band that would continue to expand their ambition for many years to come. Get it here. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds and The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights Turning 60, Pet Sounds is a very fair answer to the question of best album ever. By anyone. Period. There are not many recorded works that can legitimately make that claim, but Brian Wilson’s masterpiece can, and 60 years in, it has only grown in esteem and importance. Less than a year following his death, UMG is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this monumental release. Available are three different editions of Pet Sounds: a Vinylphile 2LP set, an even more premium Definitive Sound Series (DSS) single LP, and a beautiful zoetrope version. For the Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights (which includes selections from the 1997 Grammy-nominated 4CD box set), there is both splatter vinyl and classic black. This is all accompanied by a significant merch drop, so there is no shortage of products available, be it for yourself or a gift. Focusing on the Vinylphile offering, this edition is limited to just 3,000 copies, pressed at RTI on 180-gram black vinyl and cut from the original mono and stereo analog tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound. There are new liner notes from Howie Edelson and it is all housed in a gorgeous gatefold tip-on jacket. If you’ve been holding out for a great version of this iconic album, this is the time to pull the proverbial trigger. Get it here.

The Cranberries – Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 33 years ago, Irish band The Cranberries burst onto the scene with one of the great alternative rock debuts of the ’90s. Bolstered by singles “Dreams” and “Linger,” the band became radio and MTV staples, beginning a career that would have them touring the world and playing the biggest stages possible. And those songs from the debut have not diminished in popularity, even becoming signature songs for artists that have covered them in the interim. They’re just that good. In honor of the anniversary, Island/UME is offering up an Anniversary Deluxe Edition, spread across 3 LPs, including a remastered version, a 2026 Stephen Street Stereo Mix, and a record of bonus material. If you prefer a single LP, there are multiple options, such as a Vinylphile edition and a limited edition Dreamy Blue LP. Highlights of the deluxe version include expanded album notes, a remix of “Linger” by CHVRCHES’ Iain Cook, numerous B-sides, and a London live session. This is a definitive version of a definitive work, cementing the band’s status as one of the most crucial of their era. Get it here. Fight Club 4K Steelbook The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club… but I’m gonna break the rule to talk about the Fight Club 4K. I’m lucky enough to say I saw this in the theater when I was 17 years old, which means it was just about the most important thing to happen to me in my teens. I wish everyone could have seen it at that exact time in their lives. Now, if you frequent physical media discussions, you’ll be aware that the 4K transfer is a bit of a hot-button topic, as noted perfectionist David Fincher has altered some coloring and smoothed some things out. It’s a divisive result, but I tend to side with the artist having the means and support to see their vision fulfilled. But regardless of how you feel about the look of the film, it’s hard to argue with this steelbook as an overall product. Carried over from the Blu-Ray is the Never Been Kissed fake-out menu screen, while we get commentaries from Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Fincher among many others, deleted scenes, numerous featurettes, and a lovely soap-themed alternate cover. Fight Club is an equally enjoyable and influential classic, and this feels like the definitive way to add to your collection. Get it here.

Avatar: Fire And Ash 4K Collector’s Edition Nothing is quite like experiencing an Avatar film on the big screen, in 3D, as Big Jim intended. But what has struck me about these films, especially the last two, is how they actually grow more rich with repeat viewings, where the intricacy of the production design and glorious special effects can be more appreciated. And watching on a 4K disc with a good TV and good sound, well, it’s still as impressive as the immersive movie theater experience. Disney has offered up a few versions of Avatar: Fire And Ash, including a steelbook and a really lovely-looking box set of all three movies. But even the standard 4K Collectors Edition release feels pretty special, with a single disc devoted to just the special features. These include expansive making-of content, a tribute to producer Jon Landau, a Miley Cyrus music video, and a military-style orinetation on the Na’vi, their language, and their planet. Though Fire And Ash made less money than the two films that came before it, it still made nearly 1.5 billion dollars. If anyone from Disney is reading this, let’s greenlight the final two films ASAP and be happy with guaranteed profit in the hundreds of millions. Get it here. Grateful Dead – Workingman’s Dead (Rhino High Fidelity) Rhino High Fidelity is a name you’ve been reading a lot in this column, namely because they’ve been reissuing fantastic albums in versions that sound as good (or better) than the records ever have. They always lead with how that particular version of the record was remastered, showing a particular concern with quality that few other labels can match (also shout out MoFi, which we’ll get to in a minute). This new edition of Workingman’s Dead is cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at Optimal in Germany. The packaging is gorgeous, with glossy gatefold casing and new liner notes by Grateful Dead historian David Gans. As is the case with this series, there are only 5,000 individually numbered copies. Rhino also released a Reel-To-Reel version of the album (though it is already sold out) as well as an Atmos Blu-Ray. An essential record from one of the greatest bands to ever exist. Get it here.

Scarlet 4K Steelbook That’s right, we have TWO films from Mamoru Hosoda on our list this month. It’s just a coincidence that his most recent anime, Scarlet, gets a great steelbook release the same month that Wolf Children does, but it provides a nice snapshot of the artist’s trajectory. Where Wolf Children added fantasy elements to a generally grounded tale of parenthood and coming-of-age, Scarlet is massive in scope, taking place across centuries and realities, and updating Shakespeare from classical drama to expansive myth. The animation is stunning on a frame-by-frame basis, even if the film doesn’t quite carry the same level of emotional observation as Wolf Children. For the 4K steelbook, there’s an exclusive interview with Hosoda as well as animation tests and concept art. This is such a visual-first endeavor that it’s very cool to see how the art came to life. Hosoda has put together quite the filmography over the past couple decades, and Scarlet is as singular as anything he’s ever done. Get it here. Hearts of Darkness: The Art of Eleanor Coppola 4K Collector’s Edition Francis Ford Coppola and Sofia Coppola are essentially household names, whether you are a fan of The Godfather, Lost In Translation, or wine. But FFC’s recently departed wife, Eleanor Coppola, was a prolific creative in her own right, documenting the behind-the-scenes action of many of her family’s projects. This was immortalized most notably in the documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, the 1991 documentary about the making of Apocalypse Now. And thanks to Lionsgate Limited, her legacy is being immortalized in a pretty killer new collection. First of all, you can never say enough about the packaging that Lionsgate Limited puts together. From the matte feel of the bookshelf-ready casing to the fold-out presentation of the discs to the lovely photo book created in partnership with Joseph Logan Design, this is a premium presentation meant to preserve a legacy. The set brings a number of her documentaries and shorts to the US for the first time, including looks at creation of Marie Antoinette, The Rainmaker, The Virgin Suicides, and much more. And of course, you get the Hearts Of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse 4K presentation, would looks stunning. Watching it, it’s hard not to be struck by the parallels between Apocalypse Now and Megalopolis (both of which have great documentaries about their creation). But, you know, the major differences are that one of the films risked people’s lives, but it also gets remembered as one of the great cinematic works of art. Worth it? I think so. Get it here.

Speed Racer 4K Steelbook We don’t always get it right about movies the first time. Sometimes, it takes years and even decades for a film to find its audience and get the acclaim it deserves. Such is the case for Speed Racer, a movie from The Wachowskis that didn’t get a warm reception on its initial release in 2008 and was a box office disappointment. Now, nearly 20 years later, the film is beloved, having just received a return to theaters for its 4K restoration and now a gorgeous steelbook physical release. Watching it now, it’s easy to wonder why we missed its greatness the first time. The movie has such a distinct vision that nothing else quite looks like it, with mind-bending special effects and a vast color palette. In a time when many movies are criticized for their drab look, this feels a bit like a unicorn. The release comes with a number of featurettes going behind the scenes on the movie, and also has a new interview with The Wachowskis. Speed Racer is ultimately a visionary work that’s finally getting its due. Sometimes the wait is worth it. Get it here. Van Halen – 1984 MoFi UltraDisc One-Step 45RPM 2LP Box Set As I mentioned earlier, MoFi remains the high bar for high quality audio vinyl reissues and every conversation about the best audiophile releases has to include them. Their latest offering is a great one, Van Halen’s classic 1984, featuring standout hits like “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Hot For Teacher.”