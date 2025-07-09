As a music critic, I’ve always been fascinated by “popular but not famous” bands. The type of act that manages to achieve tangible success without exactly becoming a household name. For years, these bands typically derived from genres marginalized in the mainstream — metal, prog, the jam-band scene, and so on. But in the streaming age, “popular but not famous” acts have become more common across the board, as it’s now easier to quantify popularity (streaming numbers, ticket sales, social media followers) and also harder to achieve true cultural ubiquity.

In the indie-rock space, the defining example of this phenomenon for me is the Los Angeles group Lord Huron. Formed in 2010, they have made five albums, including the forthcoming The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, due July 18. It’s possible you have heard of them, but I bet it’s more likely that you have heard them without knowing that it’s Lord Huron. Their most streamed song is “The Night We Met,” a dreamy country-rock ballad that closes their second record, 2015’s Strange Trails. But it didn’t reach a mass audience until two years later, when it was featured on the much-watched Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why. At that point, “The Night We Met” entered the Billboard Hot 100 on the way to being certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America, denoting sales of more than three million units.

But that was just the beginning. As I type this, “The Night We Met” has more than 3.1 billion streams on Spotify. (The specific streaming platform matters for reasons I’ll explain in a minute.) An additional version recorded as a duet with Phoebe Bridgers has been played more than 325 million times, which pushes the overall number to nearly three and a half billion spins.

To put those numbers in perspective, it’s helpful to compare them to other songs typically regarded as the biggest rock anthems of the 21st century by indie-adjacent acts. I recently wrote about “Mr. Brightside,” a defining jock jam of the modern era by one of the best-known arena-rock bands. That song has almost 2.7 billion streams. “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes also has bulletproof “sports song” status — it has just under 2 billion streams. Arctic Monkeys, the acknowledged champs of British rock in the past 20 years, clocked more than 2.6 billion streams for their biggest hit, “Do I Wanna Know?” (A TikTok craze a few years back also propelled the lesser known “I Wanna Be Yours” to 3.1 billion plays.)

As it currently stands, “The Night We Met” is one of Spotify’s Top 30 most popular songs ever. Which means Lord Huron, on this one song at least, outperforms practically every other band (or pop singer or rapper) you can think of. The rivals to “The Night We Met” on Spotify include the top songs by two of the biggest pop-rock institutions of the century, Coldplay (“Yellow,” just over 3.1 billion streams) and Imagine Dragons (“Believer,” nearly 3.5 billion). The only band that decisively outpaces them is another “popular but not famous” LA group from the 2010s, The Neighbourhood, whose LGBTQ+-themed 2013 hit “Sweater Weather” presently sits at almost 3.9 billion streams.

What is going on here? “The Night We Met” is quite pretty and pretty likeable. It also sounds like a million other countryish, reverb-heavy indie-rock songs that don’t have close to 3.1 billion streams. Though, maybe, that’s the point.

The most common explanation for the success of “The Night We Met” is the song’s prominent placements in the first and second seasons of 13 Reasons Why, a controversial series about teen suicide that briefly captured the zeitgeist in the late 2010s. In the show, “The Night We Met” is practically its own character, acting as a nostalgic callback for two of the main characters. It is essentially framed as “The Most Beautiful Love Song You Have Ever Heard,” and for the show’s young audience — who might not have been familiar with the music that has obviously influenced Lord Huron — “The Night We Met” seemed to have hit that way.