It’s not uncommon to see popular songs that are under three minutes in length. The original version of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (without Billy Ray Cyrus) for example, is actually under two minutes long. London-based label PLZ Make It Ruins has taken brevity to the next level with its new compilation, though, which features a slew of loops that are all just 1.8 seconds long.

PLZ Make It Ruins Presents Locked Grooves is set to be released on December 4, and proceeds will be split between the ACLU and Liberty UK. Artists represented on the tracklist include Arca, Blood Orange, Clairo, Dominic Fike, Four Tet, Haim, Kenny Beats, Mura Masa, Octo Octa, Porches, and Skrillex.

Listen to 100 Gecs’ contribution, “One Bar To Rule Them All,” above and find the PLZ Make It Ruins Presents Locked Grooves tracklist below.

SIDE A

1. 100 Gecs — “One Bar To Rule Them All”

2. Arca — “UwU”

3. ARTHUR — “rest_less”

4. Blood Orange — “MORRIS”

5. Buddy Ross — “Future”

6. Channel Tres — “Locked In”

7. Clairo — “Jasper”

8. Daniel Aged — “3 pictures”

9. Dijon — “PEACKOCK!”

10. Dominic Fike — “Cheesy Wine”

11. Duval Timothy — “Penny Sweet”

12. Eris Drew — “The Beat That Never Dies”

13. Floating Points — “Recourting”

14. Four Tet — “If You Spin Your Love Around”

15. Haim — “I Know Alone”

16. John Glacier — “Shiny Sounds”

17. Kelsey Lu — “Only”

18. Kelvin Krash — “Guardian Angel”

19. Kenny Beats — “dontoverthinkshit”

20. King Krule — “Moonnn”

SIDE B

1. Lauren Auder — “Thorn”

2. Loraine James — “Sooth”

3. Matthew Tavares — “I Know Myself”

4. Mica Levi — “⚕”

5. Mk.Gee — “LL6 +50c”

6. Mura Masa — “Reassurance Loop”

7. object blue — “print sprint”

8. Octo Octa — “My Heart”

9. Oli XL — “Puppet”

10. OTTO — “Mr. Bilberry Badger’s Ringtone”

11. Overmono — “5 More Years Loop”

12. Porches — “:*)”

13. Raveena — “Heartbeat Blip””

14. Romil Hemnani — “rope”

15. Shygirl — “Shy Tag”

16. Skrillex — “Italian Sushi”

17. tn_490 — “Plus four runner”

18. Vegyn — “Circle”

19. Yawning Portal — “Lovely Poison in a Jade Wine Cup”

20. Zsela — “Liza”