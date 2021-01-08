A few months ago was the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s 2000 album Hybrid Theory, a defining nu-metal album that launched Linkin Park to stardom. The band celebrated last year with multiple new deluxe editions, but Linkin Park is still looking to honor the album in 2021. They did so today by dropping a new remix of Hybrid Theory‘s lead single, “One Step Closer,” from 100 Gecs.

100 Gecs’ reinterpretation of the song is also sort of a cover, as the duo offers new vocal contributions as well as new instrumentation. As one might expect, a new frenetic electronic energy is introduced to the song, and 100 Gecs’ sensibilities play into the song wonderfully.

Linkin Park indicated that this remix is the first in a series of new reworks in the style of their Reanimation remix album, writing on social media, “Keeping the #HT20 celebration going into 2021 will be a series of new reanimated tracks. Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected.”

Listen to “One Step Closer (100 Gecs Reanimation)” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.