100 Gecs have never been a group to operate under any of the music industry’s norms. They’re not about to start doing so during this pandemic: The duo has decided to host an online livestream music festival, and they will be doing so on Minecraft.

“Square Garden” is set to go down on April 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. EST, and 100 Gecs have instructions on their website about how to join the right Minecraft server and enjoy the performance in game. For those unable or unwilling to check out the show in Minecraft, the group is also livestreaming the event on YouTube and Twitch. The show is in support of Feeding America and is presented by Open Pit.

They’re not the only performers set to participate. In fact, they’ve wrangled a pretty sweet lineup: Also performing will be Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito, Cashmere Cat, and even Parry Gripp (remember “Raining Tacos” and “Hamster On A Piano (Eating Popcorn)“?). Charli and Kero Kero Bonito’s inclusion isn’t exactly surprising, considering they, along with Rico Nasty, collaborated with 100 Gecs on “Ringtone Remix.”

Learn more about “Square Garden” on the 100 Gecs website.

