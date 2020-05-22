Boundary-pushing electronic pop duo 100 Gecs continues their prolific year. The group has tapped UK pop singer GFOTY and DJ Count Baldor for a zany remix of their track “Stupid Horse.”

The remix arrives alongside a fitting yet jarring visual. Directed by Weston Allen and animated by Cole Kush, the video features the group’s signature technicolor aesthetic. The video launches the viewer into a digital alternate reality where GFOTY and Count Baldor sport wigs and act as alternate versions of 100 Gecs’ members Dylan Brady and Laura Les.

The reworked track is the latest in a string remixes released by the group, all of which are slated to appear on 100 Gecs’ upcoming project 1000 Gecs & The Tree Of Clues. Along with the “Stupid Horse” remix, their Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito collaboration “Ringtone” will also appear on the forthcoming mixtape. Big-name artists weren’t the only ones 100 Gecs enlisted for assistance with remixes. The group’s mixtape will also feature reworked singles from fans who received stems for the album from the duo’s Twitter.

Listen to the “Stupid Horse (Remix)” above.

1000 Gecs is out now via Dog Show records. Get it here.

