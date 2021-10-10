The Austin City Limits music festival got underway last weekend from Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The showcase is highlighted by performances from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, and many more. One of the performers many fans looked forward to seeing is Phoebe Bridgers. The singers first set at the festival last weekend went smoothly, but that was not the case for the second weekend.

According to fans who were in attendance, the sound on Bridgers’ stage was cut after she barely went past her set’s allotted time.

lol fuck acl — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) October 9, 2021

shame on the ACL sound techs who cut off Phoebe Bridgers during the climax of her finale for only going 1 minute after her time — Scare-iss Frightster (@HarrisFoster) October 9, 2021

As one could imagine, Bridgers and her fans did not respond well to the move from festival organizers. “Lol f*ck acl,” the singer wrote in a tweet after her performance. She also liked a few tweets from fans and peers who were also upset with the way her set came to an end. In one post, a Twitter user wrote, “Shame on the ACL sound techs who cut off Phoebe Bridgers during the climax of her finale for only going 1 minute after her time.”

Make your own festival it’s more fun — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) October 9, 2021

holy shit, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 9, 2021

Singers Jason Isbell and Margo Price even chimed in with thoughts of their own. Isbell wrote, “Make your own festival it’s more fun,” while Price said, “Holy sh*t, they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage.”

The incident at Austin City Limits comes after Bridgers shared a studio version of her cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling.”