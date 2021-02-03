Alongside her work as a prolific songwriter and vocalist for Big Thief, Adrianne Lenker has also released solo music for years. In 2020, Lenker retreated to an isolated cabin to quarantine and found herself inspired by the surrounding nature, which led her to release the delicate album Songs (and the accompanying Instrumentals). Now, Lenker follows up her LP with a dreamy video accompanying her Songs track “Forwards Beckon Rebound.”

For the visual, Lenker brought producer V Haddad and cinematographer Adam Gundersheimer to the Wild Heart Ranch in Joshua Tree. During sunset, she executed a beautifully-choreographed dance against the desert’s picturesque landscape.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Lenker was named as the musician that Phoebe Bridgers would want to join Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and herself in their indie powerhouse supergroup Boygenius. Bridgers recently sat down for an interview on Radio.com’s New Arrivals show with Bryce Segall, who compared Boygenius to the veteran group Crosby, Stills & Nash. Following the comparison, Segall asked who Boygenius’ Neil Young would be and Bridgers replied: “It’s Adrianne Lenker. She’s out there doing her own thing. I feel like we would go on tour and every five years Adrianne would join.”

Watch Lenker’s “Forwards Beckon Rebound” video above.

Songs and Instrumentals are out now via 4AD. Get them here.