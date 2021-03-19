Faith Hill’s “This Kiss” was one of the biggest country crossover hits of 1998, as it managed top-ten peaks on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and adult contemporary charts. Now, the song has gotten a 2021-ready reinterpretation via Alex Lahey, who covered the track as an Amazon Music exclusive. For her cover, Lahey cranked up the tempo and added electric guitars, turning the country-pop song into a modern indie rocker.

Lahey said of the cover in a statement, “For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s ‘This Kiss.’ Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies — what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year and I’m so stoked that Amazon Music are putting it out perfectly timed with International Women’s Month. Go off.”

Lahey last popped up with her 2009 album The Best Of Luck Club. As for Hill, she has kept mostly quiet in terms of music in recent years. Her latest album was The Rest Of Our Life, a collaborative effort with husband Tim McGraw from 2017. Her most recent solo album was 2008’s Joy To The World.

Listen to Lahey’s rendition of Hill’s “This Kiss” below.