Since the beginning of the coronavirus-related lockdown, many musicians have taken to social media to host livestreams in lieu of canceled shows and tours. But livestreams on Facebook and Instagram can be tricky. Both the streaming and the sound quality is oftentimes low, and the livestreams are oftentimes rife with glitches. However, Angel Olsen has found a solution. The singer is hosting a ticketed benefit livestream concert series that will be professionally filmed from a studio in Asheville.

Angel Olsen announced her livestream concert series titled Cosmic Streams Tuesday. Filmed by Olsen’s longtime collaborator Ashley Connor, the singer will play music in a church-turned-recording-studio at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville. For the first stream, Olsen is performing the entirety of her 2012 debut album Half Way Home as well as other rarities.

With the purchase of a ticket option, fans will receive a limited edition of Half Way Home on vinyl with inverse artwork, white vinyl, and a postcard of the photo that inspired the cover drawing. The stream will be available for ticketholder to purchase for 48 hours after its initial airing and a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the YMCA Ashville.

Cosmic Streams kicks off 6/18 at 9 pm EDT. Get tickets here.