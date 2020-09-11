2020 has been a strong year for Angel Olsen covers. She sang the 1929 classic “More Than You Know” in the SiriusXM studio in January, she covered Roxy Music from her living room in March, and she and Hand Habits took on a Tom Petty cut in July. Now she has again dipped into the musical wells of others for a cover, this time going with The Beatles member George Harrison, tackling his “Beware Of Darkness.”

Like the Roxy Music cover before, this new one is a simple video Olsen shot in her living room. After a false start, she tenderly worked through the song on acoustic guitar. Olsen dropped the video on Instagram and shared praise for the track, as well as its lyrics:

Watch Olsen cover “Beware Of Darkness’ above.