2020 has been a strong year for Angel Olsen covers. She sang the 1929 classic “More Than You Know” in the SiriusXM studio in January, she covered Roxy Music from her living room in March, and she and Hand Habits took on a Tom Petty cut in July. Now she has again dipped into the musical wells of others for a cover, this time going with The Beatles member George Harrison, tackling his “Beware Of Darkness.”
View this post on Instagram
The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit Words are good too: “Watch out now, take care Beware of falling swingers Dropping all around you The pain that often mingles In your fingertips Beware of darkness Watch out now, take care Beware of the thoughts that linger Winding up inside your head The hopelessness around you In the dead of night Beware of sadness It can hit you It can hurt you Make you sore and what is more That is not what you are here for Watch out now, take care Beware of soft shoe shufflers Dancing down the sidewalks As each unconscious sufferer Wanders aimlessly Beware of Maya Watch out now, take care Beware of greedy leaders They take you where you should not go While Weeping Atlas Cedars They just want to grow, grow and grow Beware of darkness”
Like the Roxy Music cover before, this new one is a simple video Olsen shot in her living room. After a false start, she tenderly worked through the song on acoustic guitar. Olsen dropped the video on Instagram and shared praise for the track, as well as its lyrics:
Watch Olsen cover “Beware Of Darkness’ above.