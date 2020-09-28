Angel Olsen has been on a covers spree over the past couple weeks or so. She took to her bedroom earlier this month to serenade followers with a rendition of George Harrison’s “Beware Of Darkness.” Not long after that, she and composer Emile Mosseri shared their version of Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely,” recorded for the film Kajillionaire. Now Olsen is back at it again, this time going back even further in time.

Over the weekend, Olsen shared a snippet of her performing “I’ll Be Seeing You,” an often-sung 1938 track that has been covered by Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Mildred Bailey, and many others.

Sharing a dimly lit, black-and-white, 36-second video, Olsen wrote, “Working on some covers, some expected, some not. This one’s been close to the heart lately.” She then went on to share some background about the track: “Original music by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Irving Kahal. Published in 1938, it was inserted into the Broadway musical Right This Way, which closed after fifteen performances. Later made famous by Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, and my favorite jazz/ swing/ blues singer Mildred Bailey.”

Meanwhile, as Stereogum notes, Olsen also recently performed for La Blogothèque series of Take Away shows, performing “Waving, Smiling” on the street with her acoustic guitar.

Watch Olsen’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” cover above and her “Waving, Smiling” performance below.