Angel Olsen released her stunning record All Mirrors as a culmination of a full decade in the music industry. While the record boasts an expansive production that diverts from Olsen’s former catalog, the singer still occasionally busts out her acoustic guitar to perform soulful covers on social media. Olsen recently put her own spin on the 1929 track “More Than You Know.” Now, Olsen has shared a soaring cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This” from their 1982 debut record.

Roxy Music’s original version possesses brights synths and driving percussion. But Angel Olsen’s version only needs her impressive vocal range and an acoustic guitar. Sitting down in her living room, Olsen gently plucks the strings of her guitar while her voice smoothly climbs each octave. “It was fun for a while / There was no way of knowing / Like a dream in the night / Who can say where we’re going,” she belts.

Ahead of her cover, the singer discussed her plans to release an alternate version of All Mirrors. Expected to arrive this fall, Olsen plans to record each of her All Mirrors songs as an acoustic solo version. “[I] needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form,” she said. “It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

Watch Olsen’s cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This” above.

