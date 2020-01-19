Angel Olsen Gives A Hauntingly Beautiful Cover Of The 1929 Track ‘More Than You Know’

Angel Olsen dropped the first half of her record All Mirrors in 2019 and she’s planning an autumn release for the second. But before the singer gives her fans any new music, she stopped by SiriusXM’s studio to play a cover of the 1929 classic “More Than You Know.”

Olsen delivers the classic standard with just a piano and her emotive vocals. The tune was composed by Vincent Youmans and written by Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu, the grandfather of SiriusXM’s host Jenny Eliscu. While the song has been covered by many artists in the past, including Barbra Streisand and Michelle Pfeiffer (in the film The Fabulous Baker Boys), Olsen’s version is, according to Stereogum, a nod to Ann-Margret’s 1961 rendition

Ahead of the cover, Olsen previously spoke about recording two versions of her new, bifurcated album, saying, “[I] needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form. It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

Watch Olsen perform “More Than You Know” on SiriusXM above, and see where All Mirrors ranked on The Best Indie Albums Of 2019.