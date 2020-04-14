For many musicians, the time spent in quarantine is an opportunity to create new music. Take Charli XCX for example: The pop singer is recording an entire album from home with the help of fans. But other musicians, like Angel Olsen, are similarly trying out new tunes. Angel Olsen recently hosted the livestream concert Angel Olsen: Still At Home to benefit her touring crew and MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. During the livestream, Olsen debuted two brand new songs.

The singer performed a full 18-song set live from her living room. With only a guitar, a piano, and her resounding vocals, Olsen pulled from her wide catalog for an array of hauntingly beautiful tunes. Along with playing her hits like “All Mirrors,” the singer performed a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and one of Bruce Springsteen’s classics. But fans who purchased admission to the livestream were in for an exclusive treat: Olsen debuted two new untitled ballads during the performance.

One of the new tracks was accompanied by warm piano chords. “You can take everything / I’m not looking back,” Olsen crooned. For her second new song, the singer opted for an acoustic guitar. “I don’t have an ending yet,” she said as she abruptly finished the preview.

Watch Angel Olsen perform two new songs as well as a rendition of her All Mirrors title track above.

