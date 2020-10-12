Angel Olsen has had a wildly prolific year. After debuting her towering record All Mirrors last October, the singer shared a handful of one-off covers. This August, she released the more stripped-down Whole New Mess. But dropping two records in less than a year hasn’t stopped her from continuing to write even more music.
With just a piano and her haunting lilt, Olsen delivers a soaring version of the new single “Time Bandit.” Her lyrics offer a hopeful message: “And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough / And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up.”
In a statement about the track, Olsen revealed the track was very new, but she couldn’t help but share it as soon as possible. “I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business,” Olsen wrote.
I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business. The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising But then I surrender no longer in hiding I’m having a hard time not falling in love with The heart of a moment the heart of a moment Be here if you’re bein’ the people are seeing Listen if you’re hearing The truth needs no saying It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing The love that you’re holding the dreams that you carry The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found The love that we wanted the future we need We can’t do it alone, we have to believe In each other in each other be as thick as thieves But thieves like time bandits with hearts on our sleeves Who fly up from the past and present what is key To surviving the future and reversing the spell That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell I want you I want you I need you right now I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found I want you I need you I need you right now
Before sharing “Time Bandit,” Olsen drew from her early catalog for a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Performing from her tree-lined porch, she sang a medley of tracks from Whole New Mess as well as her song “Iota,” from the 2014 record Burn Your Fire For No Witness.
Listen to Olsen’s “Time Bandit” above and read our review of her Whole New Mess album here.