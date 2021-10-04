On December 3rd, Arca will release the new album, Kick ii, on XL Recordings. The release follows 2020’s Kick i, which just last week received a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album. Kick ii is the next installment in the Kick anthology series of albums and sees the multi-talented Venezuelan experimental producer and performance artist exploring the amorphous self states within her.

Along with the album announcement, Arca has also dropped a spectacular video for new single “Born Yesterday” featuring Sia on vocals. The track opens with Arca’s typically polished avant-pop production, before breaking into a glorious hyper pop assault. In the clip, Arca seemingly acts as an envoy for Sia’s singing, with an interpretative dance that she increasingly loses herself in as the track builds. “Born Yesterday” comes on the heels of previous collaborations on Kick i with Rosalía, Björk, SOPHIE, and Shygirl. And while it’s the only track on Kick ii with a guest vocalist, the album also features production and songwriting appearances from Cardopusher, Boys Noize, Mica Levi, Jenius Level, Wondagurl, and Cubeatz. Check out the album’s full tracklist below.

KICK ii tracklist:

1. Doña

2. Prada

3. Rakata

4. Tiro

5. Luna Llena

6. Lethargy

7. Araña

8. Femme

9. Muñecas

10. Confianza

11. Born Yesterday featuring Sia

12. Andro

Sia is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.