Arca Shares The Abrasive ‘Incendio’ Ahead Of A Concert Film Premiere

Arca has become one of music’s finest experimenters in recent years, and she furthered that vision today with her latest single, “Incendio.” The instrumental is hard-hitting and eclectic electronic music, while Arca raps in Spanish in a machine gun rhythm.

The song is just part of Arca’s offerings for today: Arca is premiering a concert film today at 3 p.m. ET via Dice.FM. The film is directed by Weirdcore, a digital artist who is known for their work with artists like Charli XCX, Aphex Twin, and MIA. The film is part of Club To Club festival’s “C0C, The Festival As A Performance,” which describes the film as “a transdisciplinary euphoric performance alongside guest performances from Physical Therapy and Total Freedom, which reflect an investigation into avantgarde, and new pop pursued by the C2C Festival; always under the banner of cultural independence.”

The set will feature guest appearance from Total Freedom and Physical Therapy, as well as a remix of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry.” Tickets for the event are €3 (about $3.50) and proceeds will benefit the trans and non-binary shelter Casa Rifugio Marcella.

Meanwhile, Arca is fresh off contributing to Lady Gaga’s new remix album, Dawn Of Chromatica.

Listen to “Incendio” above.