Arca And Rosalía Team Up For The The Hypnotic Collaboration ‘KLK’

Boundary-pushing Venezuelan producer Arca is preparing for the release of her upcoming album Kick I, which is slated for a release Friday. In anticipation of the album’s debut, Arca gives fans one last preview of the project with “KLK,” a lively collaboration with global sensation Rosalía.

“KLK” is the latest single released off Kick I, following the tracks “Mequetrefe,” “Time,” and “Nonbinary.” It’s hard to place a finger on the distinct category Arca’s music falls into, as she expertly layers jagged, metallic samples with contemporary pop sensibilities. But Arca’s convoluted sound is exactly what she is going for. In a statement about the album’s sound, Arca explained that she aims to remain free genre confines: “I don’t want to be tied to one genre,” said Arca. “I don’t want to be labeled as one thing.”

Along with gearing up for her album’s release, Arca found a distinctly unique way for fans to stay engaged with her music. The producer recently announced a giveaway contest through her social media. Fans who pre-save her album on streaming services can enter to win the glittery heels she sported in her 2017 “Anoche” video.

Listen to “KLK” above.

Kick I is out 6/26 via XL. Get it here.