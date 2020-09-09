Arcade Fire’s iconic record The Suburbs was released just about ten years ago. Fans have been anxious for more music from the group after vocalist Win Butler teased a few unreleased songs on Instagram. But as the pandemic lockdown continues in many places, it seems that production on new music has come to a halt. To suffice, Butler and Regine Chassagne got together to commemorate a decade of The Suburbs with a stripped-down version of the album’s title track.

Armed with just two guitars, Butler and Chassagne still manage to make their harmonies full. “So can you understand / That I want a daughter while I’m still young? / I want to hold her hand / And show her some beauty before this damage is done,” Butler sings.

Before sharing the acoustic song, Butler’s brother and fellow Arcade Fire member Will Butler shared a few singles off his upcoming solo project, Generations, which will debut at the end of September. In an interview with NME about his record, Will discussed the status of Arcade Fire’s next album, saying he doesn’t expect to be able to continue writing music with the group until after the pandemic: “It takes more logistics to get together. It always took a certain amount of logistics, but right now it’s insurmountable.”

The Suburbs is out now via Sony. Get it here.