We’re about three and a half years removed from the last album Arctic Monkeys delivered to the world. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino arrived in the spring of 2018 and became their second consecutive project to crack the top ten of the Billboard albums chart as well as their third overall. Now, Arctic Monkeys is gearing up to release their seventh album and it’s a project that could arrive sooner than later. Drummer Matt Helders appeared on 5 Live Breakfast earlier this week and during his appearance, he was asked if the band’s next album is “ready to go.”

“Yeah, pretty much, yeah,” Helders replied. “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.” He added that he’s confident the album will arrive at some point in 2022. “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year,” he said. “Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer.” Helders then spoke about the sound future listeners can expect to hear on their seventh album.

“We tend to always move it on a little bit,” Helders said. “For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

You can listen to the full 5 Live Basement episode here.