After receiving co-signs from the likes of Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks is just a day away from releasing her anticipated debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams. To drum up excitement surround the release, Parks shared some of her music on SiriusXMU’s airwaves, including a delicate cover of Clairo’s Immunity hit “Bags.”

Taking on the cover with a piano and a subdued drum beat, Parks delivered Clairo’s lovelorn lyrics. While Parks gave her rendition of Clairo’s original track, the two young musicians had actually previously worked together on music. Clairo lent a hand on Parks’ single “Green Eyes,” which is about the pains of falling in love with a woman whose family is at odds with their queer identity.

On Parks’ upcoming album, she pens heartfelt lyrics about coping with mental health, as heard on her recent single “Hope.” It’s also a theme that Clairo touches on frequently in her music. Just a few days ago, Clairo shared a lo-fi song about her own struggles with mental health which she recorded on her phone. Posting the acoustic track on Instagram, Clairo wrote, “not sure about you, but my mental health has taken a major dip since quarantine started- at times I feel like i’ve never felt worse. new medication, hotlines, and one scheduled appointment with a psychiatrist later and i’m feeling more like myself again. I wrote this last night and i feel there’s no real reason I should hold onto it.”

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out 1/29 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.