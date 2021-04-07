Arlo Parks hasn’t had the breakout moment she originally expected. Since releasing her poetic debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, Parks has been cosigned by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Michelle Obama, and was recently nominated for a 2021 Brit Award for Breakthrough Act and Album Of The Year. All the while, she’s still at home with her parents being forced to do chores like vacuuming. Even still, Parks is making the most out of her success by appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Parks brought her reflective track “Hope” to the late-night set. Backed by a full band, brass section included, Parks paced in line with the camera while intently delivering each lyric. The song itself is a reminder that, even when feeling depressed, you are never truly alone.

It was a pleasure to have a boogie on the @latelateshow last night 😇 Hope to me is about good sandwiches on tough days, magnolias on sad walks, looking pain in the face and acknowledging that it will dissolve eventually. Thanks for giving me the platform to share it. pic.twitter.com/axLSMX9pGK — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) April 7, 2021

Ahead of her performance, Parks discussed the song’s meaning in a conversation with Corden, who says the track is one of his favorites. “This song to me is exactly as the name suggests,” Parks says. “It’s the idea of finding light at the end of the tunnel and looking at pain in a way that’s real and unflinching, but realizing that there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Watch Parks perform “Hope” on The Late Late Show above.

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out now via Transgressive. Get it here.