Arlo Parks recently dropped her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, and to commemorate its arrival, the British singer brought her talents to Jimmy Kimmel Live! It was her first appearance on a television platform in the United States, and she and her band did a soothing rendition of “Hurt.”

When Parks released the song as a single last summer, she spoke about the song’s meaning, saying it “surrounds the possibility of healing from pain and the temporary nature of suffering.” She added, “It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.” Now the track lives on her Collapsed In Sunbeams album, which arrived on Friday. The 12-track release arrived without guest features, and a majority most of the songs were written by Parks and Los Angeles-based songwriter Gianluca “Luca” Buccellati, who also produced the album with her.

Prior to the album’s release, Parks shared a delicate cover of Clairo’s Immunity standout, “Bags,” on SiriusXMU. The cover came after Clairo helped write Park’s “Green Eyes” track, which can also be found on Collapsed In Sunbeams. In addition to the new album, Parks also premiered her TV special Tonight With Arlo Parks on Twitch, descirbing it as a “‘Variety Hour Special’ emulating the spirit of classic, artist-fronted TV formats from the 60s and 70s, yet revamped and reimagined for the 20s.” The film will be available on Prime Video on February 1.

You can watch Parks’ performance in the video above.

Collapsed In Sunbeams is out now via Transgressive. Get it here.