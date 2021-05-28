The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Bachelor first formed over a mutual love for chicken tenders and sh*tty reality TV. Before launching the duo, Jay Som‘s Melina Duterte and Palehound‘s Ellen Kempner were introduced in 2017 while sharing the stage at a show. They had been mutual fans of each other’s music for some time and Kempner described their interaction as “best friendship at first sight.”

Their bond over fried food and dramatic dating series proved to be the foundation not only for lasting friendship, but also for a joint side project. Bachelor’s debut album Doomin Sun is a testament to their connection. It was written and recorded over the course of just two weeks in the dusty hills of Topanga, CA. “You’d think that it would feel like a lot of pressure,” Kempner said of their brief recording process. “But it really didn’t feel like that at all. We just showed up and started the day we got there, and kind of chilled a lot. It wasn’t a very busy week, we spent a lot of time just watching TV and sleeping in.”

Duterte and Kempner’s friendship is at center stage on Bachelor’s Doomin’ Sun. The 10-track effort teeters between melancholic murmurs heard on songs like “Sand Angel” and erratic chords that mimic the inconsolable frustration of “queer yearning” on tracks like “Anything At All.” The music is both atmospheric and comical, laying out anecdotes like falling in love with the no nonsense confidence of a trashy Florida woman or the endearing charm of a partner unknowingly kicking you all night in their sleep.

Speaking with Kempter and Duterte over the phone, their connection is clear. They’ll casually drop inside jokes and giggle at each other’s responses. The two switch between dishing out playful digs and exchanging a heartfelt “I love you.” “We really love each other, truly and genuinely,” Duterte said with sincerity. “The hardest part of making this record was just laughing so much that sometimes we couldn’t get stuff done.”

Read an edited and condensed version of our conversation below, where Duterte and Kempner sing each other’s praise and speak about their unique experience as two queer solo artists existing in the indie rock scene.

Tell me about the band name Bachelor. What does it mean to you?

Duterte: We came up with that because I love the ABC show The Bachelor. I’m really obsessed and I think at the time I was really into the current season. I knew everything about it and I would force Ellen to watch it with me. But I think it was actually Ellen’s idea to name the band Bachelor because it’s cute. It’s the opposite of what we are, it’s very strange sounding. You picture a cis guy in a suit. And we’re just, like, really gay and not that.

What are some strengths the other person brought to the table during the recording process?

Duterte: Ellen is so good at writing songs, but in a really fast way that’s really beautiful. I have a hard time sometimes, especially with lyrics and the way to word a song, because I tend to write like I’m in producer mode. I play my instruments and write my lyrics last. Ellen’s like, ‘I have this idea. It’s this cool story, this guitar part symbolizes fire striking down.’ Things like that. She has this entire story and it’s really powerful and super cool and I think I was very inspired by her throughout the writing process. When you collaborate with people, you feed off of them and you’re like, ‘Wow. I never thought of this that way.’ You carry that with you in future sessions that you have with yourself or with other people. Ellen is just very inspiring in that way.