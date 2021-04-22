It was announced last week that Bachelor (the duo consisting of Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner) will be heading out on tour with Lucy Dacus this fall. Ahead of then, though, they have more music to share, as they released a song called “Sick Of Spiraling” today.

The track is the latest from their upcoming album Doomin’ Sun and the mid-tempo tune has some pleasing alt-country influences worked in. The duo says of the song:

“‘Sick Of Spiraling’ is one of the last songs we wrote and recorded together in Topanga. Both of us initially tried to play drums on the song but the groove wasn’t right so we enlisted help from James Krivchenia. He came over for a day and drummed on a few songs on the record, he really brought this song to life with his unique style. Ellen had the riff in her voice memos for a while, and had originally imagined it as a slow kinda melancholic song. Once we got together and listened back to the riff, we heard it a whole new way as an upbeat driving song. After that, Ellen wrote lyrics inspired by driving on tour and the rush and anxiety of being completely untethered and unprotected on the open road.”

When the band was first revealed, Kempner said of Duerte, “I have been Jay Som’s number one fan since I first heard ‘Ghost’ years ago, Melina inspires me with everything she does and is one of my closest friends who i feel a deep connection with, both personally and musically.”

Listen to “Sick Of Spiraling” above.

Doomin’ Sun is out 5/28 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.