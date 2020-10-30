Rising singer Bakar is here to make a name for himself in 2020. Ushering in a new era of music, Bakar releases the lovestruck anthem “1st Time” alongside a cinematic visual.

The visual was directed by Hector Dockrill, who has previously worked with the likes of Jorja Smith, Ray BLK, and Skepta. The “1st Time” video documents the singer falling in love through a series of cinematic snapshots. Bakar falls head-over-heels after meeting his new love interest. The two can’t get enough of each other but, as the relationship progresses, both of their flaws begin to show and create inevitable tension. “The first time / I saw the fire in your eyes / I’d never really been tongue-tied / Until I fell into you,” he sings.

While “1st Time” follows his 2018 debut Badkid and marks the premier solo single of the year for Bakar, it’s not the only song the singer has worked on in 2020. Back in July, Bakar was tapped by breakout New Zealand singer Benee for her single “Night Garden” with Kennybeats. Bakar lent his vocals for a feature on the track, which Benee recently told Uproxx in an interview stemmed from her “complete fear” there was someone watching her every night.

Watch Bakar’s “1st Time” video above.