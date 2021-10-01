Bartees Strange was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2020, and now the indie rocker is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his album, Live Forever. Like plenty of artists last year, Strange had to deal with the strange (heh) impact of the pandemic and quarantine restrictions on his touring and performing schedule. Since his album came out, he’s played a number of festivals, and toured with the likes of Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus. Aside from all those live appearances, including an at-home Tiny Desk concert for NPR, Strange has also been releasing new music.

He shared the single “Weights” as part of the lead up to his new deluxe version of Live Forever, and tonight he’s released a new version of the record’s track “Kelly Rowland” — and this new one is called “Free Kelly Rowland” and includes a feature from the hip-hop duo Armand Hammer. Check it out below:

If you’re interested in hearing even more new music from Bartees, then you should also check out his cover of TV On The Radio’s “Province,” a collaborative cover along with Eric Slick and Ohmme. That’s up at the very top of this post if it’s of interest.