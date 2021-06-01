Following up on his standout 2020 debut album Live Forever, Bartees Strange has shared a comforting visual to his gleaming track “Flagey God.” The black-and-white video not only highlights the thumping tune, but it also announces his anticipated 2021 tour.

Directed by Drew Horen and Lauren H. Adams, the “Flagey God” video evokes the disorienting energy of the club’s dance floor and depicts the musician soul-searching various locations. In a statement about the song, Bartees Strange says, “In my spare time, I make beats all the time. It’s honestly more fun than writing with guitars sometimes. ‘Flagey God’ came from a really natural and comfortable place for me musically, despite its moodiness thematically.”

The musician adds that he wrote “Flagey God” after feeling comfortably anonymous in Flagey Square, Brussles: “No one knew me there. I was super lost in my life at the time and confused about what to do next, but in Flagey, I felt like I was capable of anything… A Flagey God.”

Watch Bartees Stranges’ “Flagey God” video above and find his US and European 2021 tour dates below.

09/11 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

09/24 — Flushing, NY @ Governors Ball

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

10/01 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/02 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

10/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge *

10/06 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre *

10/08 — Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

10/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/12 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

10/15 — Montreal, QC @ L’Asataral *

10/16 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues *

10/18 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

11/03 — Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 — Munich, Germany @ Milla Club

11/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

11/10 — Koln, Germany @ Helios 37

11/12 — Cardiff, UK @ Club Ifor Bach

11/13 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

11/14 — Manchester, UK @ YES

11/16 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room

11/17 — London, UK @ Powerhaus

11/21 — Brussels, Belgum @ Witloof Bar

11/22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Up

* with Lucy Dacus

Live Forever is out now via Memory Music. Get it here.