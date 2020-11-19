With her debut studio album Fake It Flowers, UK singer Beabadoobee is leaving no doubt that she pulled from the ’90s alt-rock movement as her musical inspiration. Now bringing her music to late-night television, Beabadoobee brought her full band to perform a lively rendition of her recently-released record’s lead single “Care.”

Armed with her electric guitar, Beabadoobee rolled through a revved-up version of her power-pop track. Further leaning into her vintage aesthetic for the performance, the singer tied a floral arrangement to her microphone stand while her drummer proudly sported a mohawk and a Fugazi shirt.

Ahead of her late-night performance, Beabadoobee chatted with Uproxx about array of inspirations she brought to her debut effort. Along with saying her album would fit perfectly in the ’00s coming-of-age dramas But I’m A Cheerleader and The Craft, Beabadoobee said she hopes the record resonates with her listeners. “If one person can relate to at least one song on this album, that means I’ve done something right,” she said. “The whole idea behind Fake It Flowers is something I was supposed to tell someone, but couldn’t. Writing this album helped me a lot with my problems, and hopefully, it can help someone out there too.”

Watch Beabadoobee’s “Care” performance on Kimmel above.

Fake It Flowers is out now via Dirty Hit. Get it here.