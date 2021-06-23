UK songwriter Beabadoobee has captured audiences with her stunning down-to-earth ballads and trademark 90’s-era indie sound. Now following up on her 2020 debut LP Fake It Flowers, the singer unveils her 2021 North American tour dates and celebrates the release of her EP Our Extended Play with a captivating video to her track “Cologne.”
Directed by The Rest, Beabadoobee’s “Cologne” video is inspired by classic heist films. She and a group of her pals take a road trip to the mansion of a wealthy industry executive, tricking him into letting her band perform. Once inside the building, Beabadoobee and her bandmates kidnap the executive and hold him ransom while stealing various items from his opulent home.
In a statement about the EP as a whole, Beabadoobee praised her collaborators Matty Healy and George Daniel, both of The 1975:
“This EP was made in a really collaborative way during a time where it was really difficult to do that and I feel so lucky to have gotten to make it with my band and Matty and George. I hope it can bring people together in some way, that’s really what these songs are about, that feeling of togetherness that’s been missing a lot in the last year. It feels like a bridge to what’s coming next too.”
Listen to Beabadoobee’s “Cologne” above and find her 2021 North American tour dates below.
11/01 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
11/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/05 — Boston, MA – Royale
11/09 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/13 — Birmingham, AL – Saturn
11/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/20 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/23 — San Fransisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/01 — Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
12/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/08 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
12/09 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/10 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
12/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Our Extended Play is out now via Dirty Hit. Get it here.