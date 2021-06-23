UK songwriter Beabadoobee has captured audiences with her stunning down-to-earth ballads and trademark 90’s-era indie sound. Now following up on her 2020 debut LP Fake It Flowers, the singer unveils her 2021 North American tour dates and celebrates the release of her EP Our Extended Play with a captivating video to her track “Cologne.”

Directed by The Rest, Beabadoobee’s “Cologne” video is inspired by classic heist films. She and a group of her pals take a road trip to the mansion of a wealthy industry executive, tricking him into letting her band perform. Once inside the building, Beabadoobee and her bandmates kidnap the executive and hold him ransom while stealing various items from his opulent home.

In a statement about the EP as a whole, Beabadoobee praised her collaborators Matty Healy and George Daniel, both of The 1975:

“This EP was made in a really collaborative way during a time where it was really difficult to do that and I feel so lucky to have gotten to make it with my band and Matty and George. I hope it can bring people together in some way, that’s really what these songs are about, that feeling of togetherness that’s been missing a lot in the last year. It feels like a bridge to what’s coming next too.”

Listen to Beabadoobee’s “Cologne” above and find her 2021 North American tour dates below.

11/01 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

11/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/05 — Boston, MA – Royale

11/09 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/13 — Birmingham, AL – Saturn

11/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/20 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/23 — San Fransisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/01 — Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

12/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

12/06 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/08 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

12/09 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/10 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

12/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Our Extended Play is out now via Dirty Hit. Get it here.